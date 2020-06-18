Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The Challenge has recently fired Dee Nguyen following comments she made about the Black Lives Matter movement.

In a statement, bosses of the MTV series confirmed they have “severed ties” with Dee who received backlash from social media users over BLM remarks.

While The Challenge hasn’t confirmed that it would edit Dee from the current season, viewers at home have noticed that she was missing from some scenes.

So, what happened? Has the show completely taken her out from Total Madness?

Has Dee been edited out from The Challenge?

Yes, Dee has been removed from parts of The Challenge: Total Madness. She was missing from some scenes on the episodes on June 10th and June 17th.

The current series has already been filmed, so bosses of the MTV series must have decided to take Dee out of some scenes following her social media posts.

Following the editing, the latest two episodes have been cut back to one hour instead of their usual 90 minute-timeslot.

Dee recently got thrown into elimination on the show, however, viewers didn’t get to see her reaction or if she had confronted her teammates. Instead, this has been shown from the perspective of Melissa who questioned Bananas and Josh for their decision to put Dee on elimination.

Now that Dee is getting edited out, and was fired from the Challenge I wonder how Rogan’s storyline is going to go. #TheChallenge35 — C✨Wood (@cunderw12) June 18, 2020

Fans react on social media

It’s safe to say The Challenge’s decision to remove Dee from some scenes has sparked an argument among some social media users.

While some think this was the right decision since the MTV bosses have cut ties with Dee, others have said that this could mess up the rest of the season.

Some viewers said that it was right to limit Dee’s screen time but others asked what would happen if she made it to the finals.

Dee previously won War of the Worlds 2 alongside Chris Tamburello, Jordan Wiseley and Rogan O’Connor.

@TheChallengeMTV you guys blew it cutting @deenguyenMTV out of your show. It’s like watching a summary of events instead of the entire show. I don’t even like her but what she said was not worth destroying the season. I wanted to see her argue w/ Rogan and in the Tribunal. Stupid — really sour pixie stix (@sourpixiestix) June 18, 2020

They cut Dee completely out of the rest of the season of the challenge. Wild! — Danny Jankuloski (@Danny_Janko) June 18, 2020

Not a fan of Dee but they should have just kept everything as it was. They never should have edited anything. we all know that she was terminated. — david cohen (@david20cohen) June 18, 2020

