Dele Alli and Kim Kardashian formed a friendship before he was reported missing. Dele Alli has since broken the silence that he went ‘AWOL’ on his Insta, which saw fans wonder exactly what the meaning behind it is.

Besiktas didn’t know where Dele Alli was after the former England international failed to return from a break. Dele, 26, took a photo with Kim Kardashian‘s son Saint last Friday when Kim attended an Arsenal game.

Kim then continued her north London football connection, by meeting up with Dele a day later. The footballer even appeared on her Instagram Story just days after being banished by Besiktas.

Dele Alli and Kim Kardashian

Dele and Kim met up on Friday, March 17. He had his picture taken with Kim’s seven-year-old son Saint West the morning after she had taken her boy to watch Arsenal’s Europa League defeat to Sporting Lisbon at Emirates Stadium.

The football player tried to clarify the situation regarding his absence on Instagram on March 22 and said Besiktas had allowed him to visit the doctor. He wrote: “Hey guys, just had loads of messages so wanted to clear something up.”

He then revealed he had been given permission to attend a doctor’s appointment. Their unlikely friendship has received much attention on social media, with some speculating that he even got her number. They don’t follow each other on Instagram, though, despite their newfound friendship.

Besiktas accuses Deli of going AWOL

Besiktas manager Senol Gunes appeared to accuse him of going AWOL from training, meaning he hadn’t turned up. After failing to impress his boss, the ex-Tottenham player was recently banished from the Turkish side’s playing squad.

On March 23, Gunes told the press, “Dele Alli, whom we have allowed, has not come yet. It must be raining, we are trying to get news,” as reported by The Sun. On loan from Everton, Dele has been frozen out of the team.

It comes after Gunes took over from Valerien Ismael. Since then, Dele Alli has written on his Insta about going ‘missing’: “The club gave me permission to attend a doctor’s appointment today. I’m due back in training tomorrow as normal.”

When the news that Kim and Dele who was previously linked to Megan Barton-Hanson had met up, many wondered if they are dating. But as far as is confirmed, he just took a picture with her son as part of a surprise.

One fan wrote: “My theory is that Kim K invited Dele Alli as a warning to those kids to take their careers seriously.”

Another penned: “You actually think he has Kim K’s number and they’re friends. She took a picture with Dele Alli too, I promise she doesn’t know any of these people like that.”

“I wanna clump Kim K with Delle Ali (not a PL player I know) so bad,” expressed a Twitter user.

