









Bachelor in Paradise season 7 dropped its latest trailer as Katie Thurston’s The Bachelorette concluded. Several new contestants are featured in the teaser along with a few familiar faces, including Demi Burnette, who was last seen nearly two years ago in the previous season of the show.

The viewers are rather surprised to see Demi back on Bachelor in Paradise. Fans haven’t heard a lot about her after the end of season six, and her return has made people curious about what she was up to after her last stint.

Here’s what we know.

Reality star’s journey in Season 6 explored

Demi’s journey in the previous season of Bachelor in Paradise was an adventurous one! She turned heads by coming out as a bisexual and admitting to having feelings for another woman.

At the time, she even took to Twitter to announce that she was a queer after revealing she had found the right woman for herself.

Even though Demi explored other relationships, such as the one with Derek Path that lasted for a brief moment, she couldn’t stop thinking about Kristian, who she had feelings for, for a long time.

ABC has finally decided to bring Kristian and Demi together by having the former on the show as a new contestant.

What happened to Demi after Bachelor in Paradise season 6?

Demi and Kristian were the last of the couples to get engaged on the show. Fans strongly believed in their relationship and rooted for them throughout.

Before proposing to Kristian, Demi said: “I came here to find myself, but I found myself in you.”

However, the romance seems to have faded over the last two years as Demi and Kristian aren’t together anymore. In October 2019, through a lengthy Instagram post, the couple announced their split.

Demi was vocal about her struggles after calling it quits with Kristian. She revealed in 2019 that she was seeking therapy to work on her mental health.

“It felt good to let my guard down. Take care of yourself,” she wrote in the post.

Demi went on to make a guest appearance on The Bachelorette Season 15 and WWE Raw. She even contested in The Bachelor Season 23. Most recently, Demi appeared as a contestant on The Celebrity Dating Game.

What are fans saying about the former star’s return?

Fans didn’t expect to see Demi back anytime soon. However, after spotting her in the trailer of the new season of Bachelor in Paradise, they couldn’t help but express their feelings as she’s trying to take a shot at love once again!

One wrote, “Wait what happened to that super-serious relationship Demi was in?”, while another added, “I’m here for the drama, and Demi instigating it”

“Demi on paradise AGAIN? This is the commentary I have been WAITING for!,” wrote another on Twitter.

