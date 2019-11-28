University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Denise van Outen has rocketed back to our attention after appearing on I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp this week. She’s been such a hit with the fans, that some have demanded she join the spin-off show full-time as a lead presenter!

It’s no surprise that Denise was a natural in front of the cameras, as she has been an actress for over twenty years now.

So, what has Denise van Outen starred in?

Here’s the lowdown on her acting career, plus some of her best and most memorable roles!

Denise’s early career

Denise van Outen was born on May 27th, 1974 in Basildon, Essex.

Knowing she was a performer from a young age, her parents allowed Denise to attend the Sylvia Young Theatre School and it wasn’t long before she started booking her first roles.

At the age of 12 (in 1986), she played Éponine in a West End production of Les Mis. She also starred in a Royal Shakespeare Company production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

While Denise was a teenager she landed some roles in The Bill and the CITV series, Kappatoo.

Denise van Outen: West End star

In 2001, Denise landed the role which would make her a West End superstar. She played the lead role of Roxie Hart in a sold-out run of Chicago at the Adelphi Theatre.

Denise was so popular, that she then reprised her role in the US a year later and then back in the UK once more.

In 2010, Denise took over the role of Paulette Bonafonté in the West End production of Legally Blonde.

This was Denise’s last major role on the West End. She was cast as Velma Kelly in the 2018 London revival of Chicago, but could not complete the role as she had a stress fracture in her heel.

What else has Denise been in?

In February 2015, Denise joined the cast of EastEnders as Karin Smart.

But that’s not the only major soap that Denise has ended up in, as in 2019, she joined Neighbours!

Denise currently plays Prudence Wallace and has starred in the most recent series, to mixed reviews.

It’s no surprise then that she’s turned up in Oz, as she’s been filming the hit Australian series over there for months now. It’s practically Denise’s second home at the ‘mo!

