









Dennis Rodman is a basketball player-turned-reality TV star who is now starring on VH1’s The Surreal Life. Fans are now wondering how much the former Detroit Pistons player is worth since he waved goodbye to shooting hoops.

The Surreal Life is not Dennis’ first score on reality television. He was crowned the winner of the $222,000 main prize of the 2004 edition of Celebrity Mole, and now he’s living with a group of famous strangers all over again.

How did Dennis accumulate his fortune? Well, two factors are that he was successful enough to secure a star at the Hall of Fame, and was honored as one of the league’s greatest players of all-time to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Dennis Rodman’s net worth

Dennis is worth $500,000, Celebrity Net Worth reports. During his NBA career, Dennis earned $27 million in salary, with his peak earning season in 1996 to 1997 when he earned $9 million, as the 10th highest-paid player in the league.

It is reported that the NBA player lived an equally large lifestyle and later experienced a number of financial troubles later in life. Nicknamed “The Worm”, he was known as much for his incredible rebounding ability and aggressive style.

He won five NBA championships, was a two time NBA all-star and a seven-time NBA rebounding champion. Dennis was also a professional wrestler in the WCW (World Championship Wrestling).

His career started with Detroit Pistons

Dennis’ basketball career began with Detroit Pistons when he made himself eligible for the 1986 NBA draft. He was drafted by the team as the third pick in the second round (27th overall), joining the team of coach Chuck Daly.

Although he was hampered by back spasms, he dominated the boards, grabbing 19 rebounds in Game 3 and providing tough interior defense. Then from 1993 to 1995, Dennis played for San Antonio Spurs.

Rodman was later traded to the Chicago Bulls from 1995 to 1996, when he had his first triple-double against the Philadelphia 76ers on January 16, 1996, scoring 10 points and adding 21 rebounds and 10 assists.

After his NBA career, Dennis took a long break from basketball and concentrated on his film career and on wrestling in 2004. That year, he signed with the ABA’s Orange County Crush and later Tijuana Dragons.

He soon waved goodbye to shooting hoops but was certainly remembered for his talents. In April 2011, it was announced that Dennis would be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame!

Dennis’ children and family

In 1999, Dennis met Michelle Moyer, with whom he had a son, Dennis Jr – known as “D.J.” – on April 25 2001, and a daughter, Trinity, who was born on May 20, 2002. Their marriage was dissolved in 2012.

Both following in their father’s sporty footsteps, his son D. J. started playing college basketball for Washington State in 2019, while his daughter Trinity is a professional soccer player for the Washington Spirit.

Dennis has been married three times and is a father-of-three. His first wife was Annie Bakes, who he had a daughter Alexis Caitlyn with on September 28, 1988. His second marriage was with model Carmen Electra, who he wed in 1998.

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

