Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway recently shared an update about her husband Derek Draper, saying that he’s still in “critical” condition.

Derek was diagnosed with Covid-19 a few weeks ago, but his condition has sadly worsened which is why he’s been taken to intensive care.

Kate shared an emotional post about her husband’s condition, thanking the NHS workers who are fighting for his life. So, is he getting better?

Who is Derek Draper?

Derek Draper, 52, is a former political advisor. He was part of the Labour party for 35 years and resigned from his membership in 2019.

Derek has been a leadership consultant and business psychologist for more than 10 years and has worked with companies in the UK, as well as businesses in the Nordics, Russia, Saudi Arabia and Africa.

Kate Garraway gives update on Derek Draper

On Friday, April 17th, Kate shared a heartwarming Instagram post about Derek’s “critical” condition. The ITV presenter explained that her husband is still in intensive care, thanking the medical workers for their continuous help.

She wrote: “From the bottom of my heart a billion thank you to the extraordinary #nhsworkers whose skills, dedication and downright guts in the face of so much personal risk are keeping my Derek alive, just as they are doing for thousands of covid patients.

“I’m afraid he is still in a deeply critical condition, but he is still here, which means there is hope.”

In her post, Kate added that she hopes her post gives strength and support to others affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Is Derek Draper getting better?

It’s unknown whether Derek is better since Kate’s last Instagram post.

It’s a challenging time for Kate and her family, so it’s understandable that she tries to stay away from social media.

Viewers share heartfelt posts on Twitter

Viewers at home have shared heartwarming and uplifting posts in support of Derek.

Kate’s colleague Piers Morgan also took to Twitter, saying that he’s “rooting” for Derek.

@kategarraway

Kate, you are such a strong woman

You are a fighter!

You were always my Queen of the Jungle!

You battled your way through… You ARE stronger than you know

And your Derek is a fighter!

He’s battling every day

AND

Our NHS 💙

and your love WILL pull him

through! 🤗 pic.twitter.com/t5AZ5TLAWZ — Bevy (@MercedesBevs) April 22, 2020

