Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway recently shared an update about her husband Derek Draper, saying that he’s still “critically ill”.

Derek was diagnosed with Covid-19 at the end of March, but his condition has sadly worsened which is why he’s spent the last few weeks in intensive care.

Kate shared an emotional post about her husband’s condition, thanking the NHS workers who are fighting for his life. So, is Derek Draper getting better?

Who is Derek Draper?

Derek Draper, 52, is a former political advisor. He was part of the Labour party for 35 years and resigned from his membership in 2019.

Derek has been a leadership consultant and business psychologist for more than 10 years and has worked with companies in the UK, as well as businesses in the Nordics, Russia, Saudi Arabia and Africa.

Kate gives update on husband Derek Draper

Kate Garraway said that Derek is “still critically ill”.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Kate shared an emotional Instagram post, saying that Derek was still in intensive care, thanking the medical workers for their continuous help “after endlessly long shift”.

The ITV presenter wrote: “Another emotional #clapthecarers & never has it been more needed. If this pandemic #lockdown is dragging on for us, imagine what it is like for them. Shift after endlessly long shift, bravely going to work, to battle the virus and give our loved ones a chance.

“None of those keeping my Derek alive have ever made me feel it’s a chore, they want to win this as much as I want them to, but it must be so hard. He is still critically ill in intensive care, but where there is life there is hope.”

Kate thanked her followers for their support and messages during this difficult time and added that she hopes her post gives strength to others affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Is Derek Draper getting better?

Kate Garraway hasn’t shared any updates about her husband’s condition since Thursday, April 23rd.

The ITV presenter hasn’t appeared on Good Morning Britain since last week, so she must be taking some time off to support her family during this difficult time.

Viewers share heartfelt posts on Twitter

Viewers at home have shared heartwarming and uplifting posts in support of Derek. Many have sent prayers and love to Kate’s family, hoping to hear that Derek’s condition has improved.

Ben Shephard also took to Twitter to show his support for Kate and Derek.

Thank you Rich – and thank you for all your messages to Kate, Derek Darcey and Billy. He is still critically ill but @kategarraway really wanted us to share her thanks for your continued support and to send her love to everyone who has family members who are ill https://t.co/IvPu4ThezB — Ben Shephard (@benshephard) April 24, 2020

@kategarraway @GMB Wishing you and your family all the best sending prayers for your husband to get well soon ❤ — Kim Green (@klgreen59) April 27, 2020

@kategarraway I regularly think about Derek and what you and your family must be going through. I pray for his recovery and for you all to have continued strength to deal with this. There is strength in love and you all have love for each other in bucket loads. — Mark Arby (@markarby) April 27, 2020

