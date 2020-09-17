This year has been turbulent for many of us, but where there are highs, there are also lows.

For British TV presenter Dermot O’Leary, this year has been transformed by the arrival of his first baby.

On Thursday, September 17th, Dermot appeared on Lorraine to talk about his upcoming childrens’ book, Toto the Ninja Cat and the Jewel Thief. Dermot and his wife adopted the cat from Italy. But Lorraine Kelly couldn’t help but question Dermot about his new son.

Find out about the O’Leary’s here!

Who is Dermot O’Leary’s wife?

Dermot is married to Dee Koppang O’Leary, 41, a producer and director from Oslo, Norway.

Dee and Dermot have been married since 2012 and this is their first child together. It’s no surprise given the industry they both work in, Dee and Dermot met at a TV production company.

Some of Dee’s directorial credits include The Crown and Justin Bieber: All Around the World documentary. She has also worked on the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

NEWS : Made in Chelsea season 20 start date confirmed by Channel 4

Dermot O’Leary shares baby news

On June 23rd, 2020, Dermot and Dee’s son was born. He is named Kasper. Kasper Koppang O’Leary was born at 8.19 am, weighing in at 6lb 13oz.

Appearing on ITV’s Lorraine on Thursday, September 17th, Dermot explained his joy at being a first-time parent.

Dermot said:

It’s wonderful, it’s a world of fun. It’s a rainbow on a surfboard, you’re getting all you can handle, but I’m really enjoying it.

Dermot also called the time he’s been given over lockdown a “blessing” as he got to spend it with his wife and newborn.

Dermot on Kasper’s name

Dermot O’Leary announced the birth of his child on his BBC radio show, just a few days after his birth.

Speaking about the name choice, Dermot told his listeners: “This is for you Kasper with a K – my wife is very insistent on that. Kasper Koppang O’Leary welcome to the world!”

Kasper with a K is a Nordic name, which is potentially why Dee was “insistent on that!”

WATCH LORRAINE WEEKDAYS AT 9 AM ON ITV

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK