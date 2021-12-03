Despite having a reality show, privacy is the main priority for the Chrisleys











The Chrisley really do seem to Know Best, as they keep upping and going. They can’t seem to settle into one home for a long period of time, which is leaving viewers with questions.

Todd and Julie Chrisley, along with their children and Nanny Faye Chrisley, often show off their lavish lifestyles.

The family, who allow cameras into their homes, appear to keep moving homes. Fans are now getting confused about why they can’t seem to stay where they are.

Wondering what the real reason is behind their constant packing? We can explain why.

The Chrisleys move in with Nanny Faye

When Todd agreed to a shorter escrow on the sale of the Chrisley house, the family had to move in with Nanny Faye. He revealed the escrow had gone down by “half of 30”, aka 15.

With a strong cash buyer wanting to close on their home, they all decided to move out and pile in together.

Nanny Faye told her dog Miley that the “devil is moving in with us”, referring to son Todd.

Even Julie was in shock about only just having the final box unpacked from the last move!

Viewers were in agreement about her reaction, with one saying: “How many times does he have to move? Good grief. Live in a house longer than a day.”

Another wrote: “They move every day. I cannot be that inconsistent.”

Why do the Chrisleys keep moving?

Reports say the Chrisley family moved to Nashville, in a more secluded neighborhood, because of tourists who have been visiting their property.

They decided to wave goodbye to their previous home and upgrade their living quarters to a new residency in Nashville. It is clear the family want to keep moving for privacy reasons.

Todd has previously revealed that “security is a big issue”, with the family’s former mansion featured on the show in the past. However, the home had started to draw unwanted attention from tourists.

Despite this, Todd still uploads pictures of his home to Instagram, where he has over 2million followers!

Privacy is a priority despite having a reality show

Although the Chrisley family are famous, there is an element of privacy which everyone has the right to have.

It’s not like it’s just Todd and Chrisley who want space away from the camera, as they have four children to look after, including nine-year-old Chloe.

With fans thought to be bothering them too much in their previous home, they likely hope to make money from putting out a show on The USA Network without it affecting their privacy too much.

Choosing to release certain clips of your life is totally different to unwanted people visiting your home!

Plus, we only get to see maximum of an hour per week into their lives. In reality, it could be completely different, such as Todd’s double life not being all rainbows and paychecks…

