Did American Idol air (March 27) due to Oscars and when will it return to ABC?













As ABC celebrated another year of the Oscars, American Idol fans were left wondering if the award ceremony would disrupt the schedule for Season 20, Episode 5A. Unfortunately, there were some temporary changes and now audiences want to know when the episode aired if it was on March 27?

Reality Titbit has all the details on the final round of auditions as well as where you can catch up with all the episodes so far.

American Idol: Sandwich Artist Scarlet Captivates Judges With Original Song ‘Bleeding’ – American Idol 2022

Did the March 27 episode air?

Even though Sunday was taken over by the iconic Oscars ceremony, ABC still managed to squeeze in American Idol, however, the scheduling and timings were different and a little confusing. We will do our best to explain as best as we can.

The Oscars aired from 8 PM to 11 PM ET and 5 PM to 8 PM PT. Therefore American Idol fans on the west coast had the episode available to watch immediately after the Oscars finished at 8:02 PM.

Unfortunately, for the east coasters, they had to wait until after the Oscars were finished at 11:25 PM. The episode was only one hour long as well instead of the usual two and with it being the last round of auditions, it was worth the watch.

What happened in the episode?

During the episode there were some amazing auditions – and some not so amazing ones – but one that really stood out was Yoli Mayor, the 26-year-old Cuban from Miami, Florida. Mayor impressed the judges with her songwriting abilities as she sang her own original song.

Luke Bryan, one of the judges, loved her performance and said she “commanded” his attention from the moment she walked in. Lionel also loved her song too and both judges said yes.

However, Katy had a different opinion and although she mentioned she loved the “texture” of her voice she said she wanted to see more of her range and eventually said no. However, Yoli made it through to Hollywood of off the other judge’s decisions.

Yoli Mayor is a damn star! #AmericanIdol — ♫ Menox ♫ (@MenoxMusic) March 28, 2022

Did you miss it? Catch up with the latest episode

Many people missed the latest episode due to the time difficulties with the Oscars, however, there are ways you can catch up with the March 27 episode as well as the rest of the season.

You can stream the latest episode on ABC’s website for free, as well as this if you have a subscription to Hulu you can watch it here too as well as the rest of the episodes.

The episodes are also available on YouTube TV and FuboTV, both of which require an active subscription.

