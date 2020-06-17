Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Simon Cowell’s America’s Got Talent has returned for a record-breaking fifteenth season this year.

The series this year sees another exciting judging line-up with the likes of Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and new addition Sofia Vergara, the star of Modern Family.

However, in Tuesday’s installment (June 16th), viewers at home noticed that Heidi was absent from the show.

So, what happened to America’s Got Talent judge? Here’s why Heidi was missing from the reality series.

Why did Heidi Klum miss AGT?

Heidi was missing from America’s Got Talent over fears that she’d contracted Covid-19.

Earlier this year, she stepped down from her role as a judge to test for the virus and stay at home for the recommended 14-day-quarantine.

In an Instagram post back in March this year, Heidi confirmed that her test was negative. However, because of the quarantine, Heidi couldn’t film parts of the new season of America’s Got Talent.

Heidi took to social media and wrote: “Day 14 of staying H❤️ME #covid_19negative.”

Simon Cowell talks Heidi’s absence

Cowell has addressed Heidi’s absence from the reality series, explaining that he and the rest of AGT’s team had only a few hours to find a replacement.

He told People: “We didn’t have days to think about it. We had hours to think about it. Heidi obviously got ill and, for obvious reasons, she had to stay at home.”

Cowell continued:

Someone said, ‘Well, why don’t we hire Eric?’ And we said it’s a good idea because Sofia and Eric worked together and they have chemistry. He was a real trooper. He stepped in at the last moment.

Will Heidi return to AGT?

Yes, Heidi will be back to take her seat on the judging panel of AGT.

However, the production of the series stopped shortly before the lockdown period across the pond so it’s unclear if viewers will get a full season. In the same interview for People, Cowell discussed how it felt like filming some of the next episodes without a live audience.

He explained: “I wouldn’t want to do that again in the future. The expression, ‘The show must go on,’ to a point, we did as much as we could. And then after two days, we realized we had to finish.”

