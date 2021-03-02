Did Kelly Clarkson have a boob job? The Voice judge questioned by fans











The Voice judge Kelly Clarkson has been giving her feedback to budding singers across the USA – but something else is catching viewer’s eyes.

She is amongst the line-up of judges who have been sharing their insight to contestants, which comes from her own experience in the music industry.

During the recent episode (Monday, February 2nd), it wasn’t just the vocal chords fans could hear, as Kelly’s appearance had their attention, too.

So, did Kelly Clarkson have a boob job? Let’s delve into why viewers seem to think she has had body surgery, following her latest appearance.

Screenshot: Kelly Clarkson, Victor Solomon Is Soulful on Common and John Legend’s “Glory” – The Voice Blind Auditions 2021, The Voice Youtube

Who is Kelly Clarkson on The Voice?

Kelly is an American singer, songwriter, and television personality.

She actually came to fame on a singing competition herself, when she won the first season of American Idol in 2002!

Nailed It: Double Trouble! | Official Trailer | Netflix

Now a judge on The Voice, the 38-year-old has had some huge music hits, including Since U Been Gone and Stronger, to name just a couple.

She is also a mum-of-two, a daughter River and a son Remington.

FORGED IN FIRE: Who is Ben Abbott? Partner and nationality!

Did Kelly Clarkson have a boob job?

No

Kelly has not announced she had a boob job, but did touch on the fact that her “chest looks enormous” in The Voice promotion picture of her.

She previously said she would consider breast implants, but would only do it if she was in a car accident and was put under, as reported by The Things.

Kelly said:

I dream daily of a boob job. I have little boobs. I really want one. But I’m so scared, I would never do it. I’m a wussy girl, and I’d get freaked out.

I feel like this is what I would look like with a boob job 🤣 I don’t know why my chest looks enormous in this pic but thank you to the Universe for this one ha! Finally! 😜 I also feel like all I need is a cape and then I’m ready to save some civilians y’all! https://t.co/QFmIjEcOzx — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) February 20, 2020

BLING EMPIRE: Does Andrew Gray have a new girlfriend?

How much does Kelly make on The Voice?

$14 million per season

Kelly reportedly makes $560,000 per episode of The Voice.

She has a net worth of $45 million, as a result of her singing and TV career!

It comes after she started out as a waitress, and went on to become successful in the music industry.

WATCH THE VOICE ON NBC EVERY MONDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK