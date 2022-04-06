Did Kevin Gullage make the Top 24 on American Idol season 20?













American Idol’s latest episode saw judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie pick their Top 24 contestants for this season. Did fan favourite Kevin Gullage make it?

Kevin’s journey on the show’s season 20 started with his audition, where he sang That’s How Strong My Love Is by Otis Redding. He ended up winning a Golden Ticket for his impressive performance and soulful voice. To add to that, his incredible piano skills proved to be the icing on the cake.

Did Kevin Gullage make it into the Top 24?

To the disappointment of many fans, Kevin did not make it into American Idol’s Top 24 this season.

While many expected him to make it far in the competition, the star was not present on the Showstopper/Final judgement episode on April 4. His elimination was not shown either.

Kevin took to his IG on April 4 and captioned a picture: “And there you have it, everyone! What a ride. Keep tuning in! Keep having fun! Until next time, keep smiling, singing, and have a whole lotta fun! Goodnight.”

The star did not address his disappearance from the show and neither did the showrunners.

We know that things are going really well for Kevin, who is a lead in his band, The Blues Groovers. In early 2022 the singer was signed to Grammy-winning record label, Basin Street Records and will be releasing his first full-length LP – Something Old, Something New, Something Borrowed Blues in Spring 2022.

The star will also be one of the performers on the Disney Cruise Lines this year.

Who are the Top 24 contestants this season?

𝐒𝐔𝐑𝐏𝐑𝐈𝐒𝐄!



The judges are bringing the 𝗧𝗢𝗣 𝟮𝟰 to @DisneyAulani in 𝐇𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐢𝐢 🌺 to perform and meet with guest mentors @JimmieAllen & @BebeRexha!#AmericanIdol continues next Sunday & Monday! pic.twitter.com/Dji97DuMHD — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) April 5, 2022

Here’s a list of all the contestants that made it into the Top 24 on American Idol season 20.

Ava Maybee, 20

Cadence Baker, 18

Cameron Whitcomb, 18

Christian Guardino, 21

Dan Marshall, 24

Danielle Finn, 17

Elli Rowe, 19

Emyrson Flora, 16

Fritz Hager, 22

Huntergirl, 23

Jacob Moran, 28

Jay, 23

Katyrah Love, 23

Kenedi Anderson, 17

Lady K, 25

Leah Marlene, 20

Mike Parker, 27

Nicolina, 18

Noah Thompson, 19

Sage, 20

Scarlet, 18

Sir Blayke, 28

Tristen Gressett, 17

Fans react Kevin’s disappearance from the show

Here’s what fans thought about Kevin’s disappearance from American Idol.

I was waiting for Kevin Gullage, a great, real talent… where was he? Why wasn't he in this last show? #AmericanIdol — Angela (@AngeladiDi) April 5, 2022

Why won’t anyone address the mysterious absence of Kevin Gullage? Crushed it every step of the way and then Poof! Not even a “We had to say goodbye to” nod…. Something’s up @LionelRichie — Russ Stephenson (@showyouright) April 5, 2022

WTF happened to Morgan Gruber and Kevin Gullage on @AmericanIdol The two best contestants just magically disappears from the competition. No explanation? I need answers!!!!!! — Bobby Lee (@bobbyleelive) April 5, 2022

That might have been the easiest decision we had all night! Love the commitment! @Kevin_Gullage @yolimayor #AmericanIdol — Lionel Richie (@LionelRichie) April 4, 2022

WATCH AMERICAN IDOL ON SUNDAYS AT 8 PM ET ON ABC

