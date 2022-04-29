Jeopardy’s episode on Thursday, April 28, left fans on the edge of their seats. Canadian national Mattea Roach faced opponents Renée Russell and Manav Jain in the cutthroat game.
Many fans have had their eyes on 23-year-old Mattea ever since she first appeared on the show. While some found her behaviour ‘annoying’ others were amazed by her skills and quick wit.
But, did Mattea win Jeopardy’s latest episode?
- SEE: American Idol’s scandals – voting controversy to Katy Perry kissing a teen contestant
Did Mattea Roach win Jeopardy tonight?
Yes, Mattea did indeed win the Thursday, April 28 Jeopardy!
The contestant extended her winning streak on the show by 18 games after her latest win. She also cemented her legacy as the most successful Canadian to ever compete in the game.
After pocketing 18 wins, Mattea has the eighth-highest total of consecutive wins in the show’s history.
What happened on Thursday’s Jeopardy?
Mattea, the Toronto-based Tutor, started off Thursday’s game strong and got four out of five questions about world landmarks right. She was ahead of both her opponents — Renée and Manav – by the first commercial break.
However, the game became way more intense in the second round but Mattea still managed to stay in the lead going into Final Jeopardy. She finally won all the rounds and bagged $42,001 US.
Thanks to her 18-game winning streak, the Canadian contestant has won a grand total of $438,183 US.
Canadian contestant amazes fans
Many fans have shown love to Mattea ever since her appearance on the show.
WATCH JEOPARDY! ON KABC-TV MONDAY TO FRIDAY AT 7 PM
AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK