











Jeopardy’s episode on Thursday, April 28, left fans on the edge of their seats. Canadian national Mattea Roach faced opponents Renée Russell and Manav Jain in the cutthroat game.

Many fans have had their eyes on 23-year-old Mattea ever since she first appeared on the show. While some found her behaviour ‘annoying’ others were amazed by her skills and quick wit.

But, did Mattea win Jeopardy’s latest episode?

Did Mattea Roach win Jeopardy tonight?

Yes, Mattea did indeed win the Thursday, April 28 Jeopardy!

The contestant extended her winning streak on the show by 18 games after her latest win. She also cemented her legacy as the most successful Canadian to ever compete in the game.

After pocketing 18 wins, Mattea has the eighth-highest total of consecutive wins in the show’s history.

What happened on Thursday’s Jeopardy?

Mattea, the Toronto-based Tutor, started off Thursday’s game strong and got four out of five questions about world landmarks right. She was ahead of both her opponents — Renée and Manav – by the first commercial break.

However, the game became way more intense in the second round but Mattea still managed to stay in the lead going into Final Jeopardy. She finally won all the rounds and bagged $42,001 US.

Thanks to her 18-game winning streak, the Canadian contestant has won a grand total of $438,183 US.

Canadian contestant amazes fans

Many fans have shown love to Mattea ever since her appearance on the show.

Mattea Roach is the best #jeopardy champion. We all love her free spirit & intelligence. She has the best reactions. Go all the way Mattea! pic.twitter.com/AAC8Nn2iXD — Mark (@rubystar22) April 28, 2022

I agree. Mattea Roach is killing it on #Jeopardy. I answer every comment saying that we may not all agree. The producers are loving her and telling her to make comments when playing. I am very proud of her. Canada is proud of her.😷🇨🇦 — Deborah Young (@Deborah49450714) April 28, 2022

Omg. She’s amazing. I’ve only heard full on support but im in Canada — sabrina coco (@cocobeaware) April 29, 2022

If @mattearoach wins today, then we are guaranteed to have a solid majority of LGBTQ @jeopardy contestants this week – AND I AM HERE FOR IT. — Josh 🐯 Hill (@joshtigerhill) April 28, 2022

Ken Jennings is good to Mattea Roach but Alex Trebek would have loved her smarts, youthfulness and being Canadian!

She’s a special one#Jeopardy! — Rachel Fonseca (@Irachelfonseca) April 22, 2022

