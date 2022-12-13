TJ Holmes has not been appearing on GMA3 alongside Amy Robach following a cheating scandal. After the two presenters were spotted kissing in public, many wonder if TJ decided to quit his hosting duties as a result.

A new host was sat in TJ’s usual seat on the Good Morning America show, which saw fans ask where he is and who will be replacing him if he has permanently left following his uncovered affair with Amy.

Amy was also absent from her GMA3 seat after the photos of her relationship with TJ went viral. So, did TJ leave the show, and who are the hosts currently sitting in their seats? Reality Titbit has more.

Did TJ Holmes leave GMA3?

No, TJ has not permanently left GMA3. However, he has been asked to take a break from co-hosting the Good Morning America spinoff, leadership told staff on December 5, less than a week after their relationship went public.

An internal investigation is being carried out behind the scenes. However, on December 6 ABC News president Kim Goodwin reportedly said in a meeting that the scandal was a “distraction.”

USA Today reports an ABC employee, who was not authorized to share their identity publicly, alleged Kim Godwin said:

It’s become an internal and an external distraction, the relationship between two of our colleagues. While the relationship is not a violation of company policies, I have taken the last few days to think through what I think is best for our organization. For now, I’m going to take Amy and TJ off the air while we figure this out.

Currently, there has been no announcement of a permanent departure or a potential return date for TJ’s hosting duties, or for Amy. However, GMA3 viewers are eager for their comeback soon.

GMA3: New host filling in for TJ

Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos are stepping in for Amy and TJ in their absence. There has also been the recruitment of a new GMA3 host, DeMarco Morgan who hosted alongside Stephanie Ramos and Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

During Friday’s December 9 installment of the news show, the 44-year-old hosted next to Stephanie and Jennifer, as he was in for fellow new host Gio. DeMarco was only hired by ABC in November.

DeMarco was part of the CBS News team at their Santa Monica, California station. Before starting his decades-long career, he attended HBCU Jackson State University in Mississippi and Columbia University’s graduate journalism program.

Where is TJ Holmes today?

TJ has remained silent since his affair with Amy came out. The last update he provided his fans was when he shared a photo with singer Pink, who appeared on Good Morning America’s spin-off show. He wrote:

I don’t even know why we’re both cheesin’ so much in this pic, especially since we got into a (friendly) little tiff, shall we say, at the end of the interview … because I dared to defend @hartluck against accusations of leaving a pan soaking in the sink longer than it needs to. Sometimes @pink, a pan’s gotta soak! (Mine is almost ready. I’ll give it another night.) @goodmorningamerica.

TJ reportedly split from his wife Marilee Fiebig Holmes this year, after getting married to the lawyer in 2010. Page Six reports that the two had been separated for six months, but it is believed he is now dating Amy.

