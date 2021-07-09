Who is D'Leanne Lewis? Family and career of Luxe Listings Sydney star!











D’Leanne Lewis is one of three estate agents set to list properties on Luxe Listings Sydney, so let’s delve into her own home life.

Alongside Simon Cohen and Gavin Rubenstein, D’Leanne is showcasing her talents on Amazon Prime‘s real estate new series.

She may spend most of her days selling homes to clients, but viewers may be wondering what her own personal life is like.

From being a mom-of-two to juggling work, Reality Titbit explored her career background, and whether she is married.

Who is D’Leanne Lewis?

D’Leanne Lewis is a real estate agent and Luxe Listings Sydney star.

She is also a principal at Laing + Simmons Double Bay.

Her website states she is an 18-year running number one agent nationally, and is responsible for some sales of Sydney’s most sought-after properties.

The mum-of-two is also one of Laing + Simmons’ Networks highest consistently performing talents for the last 25 years!

Luxe Listings Sydney: D’Leanne’s career

Based in Double Bay, NSW, Australia, she has been awarded Real Estate Agent of the Year three times, as voted by Real Estate Institute NSW!

The successful agent has also been named Australian Residential Salesperson of the Year by the Real Estate Institute of Australia.

And her talents don’t stop there, as she has been the highest income producer in the National Laing + Simmons Group for the last 20 years.

She has worked as a principal for the company since 1992, and has been selling residential properties across the Eastern Suburbs ever since.

Fifteen years ago, she bought the company with business partners Steven Zoellner, Danny Doff and Sally Hampshire.

D’Leanne now has five real estate awards to her name – and can now add being a reality TV star to her list of successes.

D’Leanne Lewis: Family

Born in South Africa, D’Leanne moved to Australia with her family aged 10.

She applied for a job with Laings + Simmons as a personal assistant at first, before leaving the company, and later being asked back.

As she grew up, her family life became a priority, and she is now a mom to two daughters, one aged five, and the other aged two.

She split up with her ex-husband when she was six months pregnant with her second daughter.

D’Leanne may be very work-driven, but she makes sure to take Thursday and Friday off work to spend time with her two daughters.

