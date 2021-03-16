Do contestants on The Voice get paid? What does the winner of the NBC show get?











Many viewers at home are wondering whether contestants on The Voice get paid, as well as what the winner of the NBC series gets. Let’s find out.

The Voice is back for its twentieth series this year, aiming to find unsigned singing talent across the United States.

While the reality competition show helps contestants to get exposure and receive social media spotlight, many fans are wondering whether they get a salary for their appearances.

So, do contestants get paid? Here’s everything you need to know.

The Voice on NBC

The Voice US returned for season 20 on Monday, March 1st, 2021 on NBC with returning judges Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson.

This year, Gwen Stefani has been replaced by Nick Jonas who was a judge in season 18 of the NBC programme.

All four judges are experiences singers from the music industry and each one of them aims to win a contestant on their team.

Do contestants on The Voice get paid?

Contestants on The Voice receive a small stipend to cover their expenses but they don’t get paid like judges or other employees of the NBC show.

Speaking to WetPaint (via CheatSheet.com), former contestant Tristan Shields said: “We got a stipend for living, but no, we didn’t get paid.

While it’s unclear what those stipends exactly cover, it’s believed that they should be for food, accommodation and travel tickets.

As for judges on The Voice, it’s been reported that they make a good income.

According to The Wrap, Blake Shelton and former judge Adam Levine made about $13 million per season.

Christina Aguilera is one of the coaches who was paid a pretty good sum as well. She made $17 million when she was a coach on the third season of The Voice, The Wrap said in another report.

What does The Voice winner get?

The winner of The Voice receives a cash prize of $100,000 and a record deal with Universal Music Group.

This is what many of the show’s previous winners have all been given.

According to The Voice‘s website, the winner is set to “receive the grand prize of a recording contract.”

