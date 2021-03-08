Do they get to keep the furniture on Home Town? Where they buy the HGTV series' decor!











HGTV’s renovation series Home Town sees Ben and Erin Napier transform homes. So, do their clients get to keep the furniture?

The hosts, who are a married couple, use their skills to bring homes to life and restore homes in Laurel, Mississippi on the series.

When each home is unravelled, fans have noticed that new furniture is placed inside them. So, the question here is on whether they keep it.

We look into the renovated homes, whether they get put up for sale, and who gets to keep the furniture. Plus, how much the renovations cost…

Do they keep the furniture on Home Town?

Yes, if they wish to

Erin addressed this question on her Instagram, which she gets asked often.

She revealed the homeowners’ budget usually does allow for lots of pieces they get to keep, along with the custom pieces Ben builds for each home.

However, she adds that she likes to use the homeowner’s own furnishings and objects as much as possible.

And if they do want to keep the furniture, it comes with a price.

Erin said they for what’s left, they fill the houses with goods from all their favorite local shops around Laurel.

The homeowners then get a catalogued binder of everything used, showing the special price the shop owners offer if they would like to keep it.

Home Town: Renovation furniture explored

Several local shops in Laurel, Mississippi – which is where the show is filmed – are used to buy goods from for the Home Town series.

The furniture and decor used throughout always appears to give a clean finish, and several fans may be wondering where they can buy it from.

Here is a list of the shops or artists whose materials are used:

HGTV: Are any Home Town houses for sale?

Many houses that have appeared on Home Town have been put up for sale.

A 1924 two-bedroom cottage, named “The McKibbens House”, was on sale for $185,000 in 2020 according to Hooked on Houses.

Another house renovated by Ben and Erin in season 1 was put on the market in 2020. As per People, “‘The Trest House’ was listed for $210,000“.

A 2020 report from Realtor states that “The Kollar House” from season 3 went on the market for $229,000.

