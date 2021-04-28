Storage Wars: Do you need a license to bid on storage auctions?











Storage Wars is officially back, and we’ve got the lowdown on whether you need a license to bid at auctions. So, who can actually take part?

The A&E network has brought the treasure hunters to our screens again, as collectors are seen selling on items for profit – which can be thousands.

Those bidding or gambling can catch a glimpse of what they can sell from old storage units, before they decide how much they want to make a bid for.

The question is, do you need a license to bid on storage auctions? Keep reading to find out all there is to know about bidding…

Storage Wars: Do you need a license to bid?

No

While some states may not specifically require an auctioneer license, there may be other requirements for operating an auction business.

But if you are just bidding at an auction, you do not need a license.

To register to attend an auction, all you need to have is a driver’s license or a government issued ID card to show them.

Can anyone bid on Storage Wars?

Yes, anyone over 18 can bid at a storage auction

Those attending storage auctions only need a Resale Permit if they do not want to pay sales tax when they buy a unit.

A Resale Permit delays an auction bidder from paying sales tax.

Storage Wars: Bidding costs

Some storage auctions are now charging bidders an entrance fee to enter the auction, which usually costs $5-$10.

Other facilities have started collecting buyer’s premiums, but this only applies if you win a unit, and is collected at the end of the auction.

If you purchase a unit, you will usually be required to pay a cleaning deposit to ensure you empty the entire unit. This costs around $25-$50.

The deposit cost – usually $20 – is based on the storage site location, the unit’s size, the contents, and the buyer’s history.

