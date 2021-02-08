Does Dr Pimple Popper charge the patients on the show? Costs explored!











Dr Pimple Popper has taken on zits, cysts and all sorts of pimples on the series – but does she charge the patients who star on show?

The Discovery+ series, which began on TLC, showcase the work of Dr Sandra Lee, a dermatologist who is faced with some unusual cases.

Viewers are now questioning whether those who have appointments, which are featured on camera, are being charged just like any other patient.

Does Dr Pimple Popper charge the patients on-screen? We explore the costs!

Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC YouTube)

Does Dr Pimple Popper charge patients on the show?

No

It’s quite the opposite, as the show pays for travel, accommodation and treatment while patients appear on camera.

They reportedly don’t get any added cost to be on Dr Pimple Popper.

Dr Pimple Popper also offers free services to anyone who is featured on her YouTube channel, which she began before the show!

I have some free time for the first in a long time and I’m here binge watching Dr Pimple Popper on YouTube. — Ashley 🌺 (@rickashley_) December 11, 2020

How much does Dr Pimple Popper charge?

$500 to $600

This is the cost of an extraction session with Dr Pimple Popper, which includes removing the pimple.

Most dermatologists say they won’t remove blackheads, according to Dr Sandra Lee, which means that she “wins” as she does it for free.

However, the removals are not covered by insurance.

Dr Sandra Lee told Forbes:

A lot of these people really want these things to be removed. They’re benign and they’re not anything that needs to be removed medically, which is why insurance won’t pay.

What really opened my eyes to the state of healthcare in the US was watching Dr Pimple Popper and seeing all the people with these awful growths on their bodies that have gone untreated for years, and while they don't say it, the reason is obviously the cost of getting it fixed — Mai (@Valentrans_XO) August 10, 2020

How much does an appointment cost?

$120

For a consultation alone, Dr Pimple Popper charges over $100.

The cost goes towards any future treatment that the patient receives.

Any viewers who are interested in making an appointment with the dermatologist can contact Skin Physicians and Surgeons.

