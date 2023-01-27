Does Josh Hall have kids? It’s the question that Christina Hall‘s fans have asked since Josh became her husband. As Christina on The Coast airs on HGTV, viewers are asking what his age is and whether he has children of his own.

Christina wed Josh in December 2022. As the couple enjoys the honeymoon stage, they also juggle looking after three of Christina’s children from previous marriages, two sons Hudson and Brayden, and a daughter Taylor.

Her son Hudson is shared with ex-husband Ant Anstead, who she was with before meeting Tarek El Moussa, who she shares Brayden and Taylor with. She divorced Tarek in 2018 – but does her new husband Josh Hall have kids?

Who is Joshua Hall?

Joshua, who works as a producer, is the husband of Christina Hall. He is also a realtor who works for Spyglass Realty and recently moved into a new home with his wife, after wedding her in December 2022.

The married couple moved back to Newport Beach, California, as revealed in April last year. While they loved living in Dana Point, the commute to and from school was starting to take a toll on Christina and Josh.

Josh actually started his career as a police officer in California but was forced to retire after sustaining injuries in the line of duty after 16 years of service. He previously moved to Texas in 2017 where he fell in love with the views.

Does Josh Hall have kids?

No, Josh doesn’t have any kids. However, he has adopted the role of stepfather to Christina’s three children and revealed he will be “the best example of a quality human being” to them and “save them from trauma.”

Josh is used to big families, as he is the oldest of a blended family of 11 siblings who came from a split home. They revealed to People that their “hands are full” while he shares the role of looking after Christina’s little ones.

Therefore, Christina and Josh spilled that they won’t be having any more kids. Christina also shared that he’s forged a special bond with her two sons, who often spend time together in the great outdoors.

Christina’s husband Josh: Age

Josh Hall was born on September 19, 1980, making him 42 years old. The engaged couple has a two-year age difference between them. In fact, the question was actually popped on Josh’s birthday!

Christina is the younger one and turned 39 years old on July 9, 2022. Her kids are all in their pre-teenage years, which include Taylor, 12, Brayden, seven, and Hudson, three. She told People that she and Josh’s family feel complete.

Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment Inc.

