It was a big night for actress Katie McGlynn last night (Tuesday, January 28th) as she swept up the award for Best Serial Drama Performance at The National Television Awards 2020.

Although Katie is just 26 years old, she has been working in the industry since 2010. Katie is undoubtedly one of the biggest soap stars on our screens thanks to her performances in Corrie and Waterloo Road, and has gained a major following over the past decade.

So when Katie appeared at the NTAs with a date, some of her fans were wondering if there was a new man in her life. Here’s everything you need to know about Katie’s current love life, including rumours of a partner!

Katie McGlynn’s dating history

Not much has been discussed about the 26-year-old actress’ dating history in the past.

In 2017, it was rumoured that Katie “grew close” to Strictly Come Dancing’s Giovanni Pernice, yet an official relationship between the two never emerged. Potentially because Giovanni had also dated Katie’s Corrie co-star, Georgia May Foote!

From 2018 to 2019, Katie had a relationship with a man named Benjy Roberts. A source said:

Katie and Benji were really smitten when they first met and enjoyed a bit a whirlwind romance to start with. Things just started to fizzle out towards the end of last year and they made the mutual decision to split.

Does Katie have a partner in 2020?

Unconfirmed. However from the looks of her Instagram, we think not.

Katie spends most of her times – including gorgeous sunny getaways – with her BFF Lee Bennett. Lee is also Katie’s dates to most of her work events, despite the fact he was not there at the NTAs last night.

Instead, Katie’s date for the evening was her onscreen husband, Rob Mallard.

Considering that Katie has also decided she wants to move to L.A. and “break Hollywood,” so to speak, we think it’s unlikely that she’s currently with a partner.

