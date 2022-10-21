









Netflix’s The Mole has become one of the most-watched reality shows and on October 21 a winner was finally announced, but do they win any money?

12 strangers come together in the hope of winning the title of the game but everything does not seem easy when they have to face the daily ups and downs.

Nonetheless, a winner was finally crowned on October 21 and we have the details about the show.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers from the Netflix show The Mole.

Does The Mole win any money?

As per Decider, the model does not win any money. As surprising as it sounds, it’s true. However, they might be paid for all the efforts that went into making sure they were not caught.

This does not come as a surprise as most of the formats for reality shows focus on paying the contestants a certain amount as they uproot their life to be on the show.

Nonetheless, there is one person who gets paid at the end of the show and it is the individual who will correctly identify who the mole is.

Who was the winner of The Mole?

The winner of the show was William Richardson a.k.a Will. He was the only contestant who walked away with $101,500 as he guesses The Mole correctly.

He was quick to guess that Kesi Neblett was The Mole. Throughout the show, he had his doubts about Kesi and up until the end he trusted his guts, and that helped him win a big prize amount.

What we know about The Mole

The Mole, who turned out to be Kesi, had been in contact with the producers before every challenge and while her identity did not come as a surprise to Will, it sure did shock the rest of the castmates.

She is 27 years old and works as a software developer in New York City. She was also the captain of her Division 1 volleyball team.

She landed her first software development job at Goldman Sachs and went on to show her incredible talent during her time there. However, she resigned from her position in 2021 and since then has spent her time traveling to countries like Mexico, Hawaii, and more.