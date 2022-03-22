Does Todd from Chrisley Knows Best own the Juice Bar?













Todd Chrisley is best known for appearing as the leading man on the reality TV series Chrisley Knows Best. Back in 2016 Chrisley and his family decided to move to Nashville and reportedly opened up a juice bar in Green Hills.

They filmed parts of the series in the Juice Bar, however, there has been a lot of controversy around the bar and whether the Chrisley’s actually own it. Although the show was shot there, fans have been speculating ever since as to whether they own it or it belongs to somebody else.

Reality Titbit did some digging and are here to de-bunk the speculations and rumours. Check it out.

Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Does Todd Chrisley own the Juice Bar?

There are various pictures on social media showing the Chrisley’s at the location and working in the bar however what is confusing is the bar’s Facebook page lists other people as the owners.

It is still unknown and is yet to be confirmed or denied as to whether the Chrisley’s own the Juice Bar but it’s possible that they once did and potentially sold it due to their busy lifestyle and filming of the show.

They haven’t addressed it on the show either and the question remains to be confirmed or denied, however, fans have their own opinions and some have even called the family out.

Fans of the show called the family out

Some fans are convinced that they don’t own nor have ever owned the bar and one reviewer called the family out on Yelp saying, “Imagine our surprise when we were told you do not own it nor have ever.”

As we have said, it’s still yet to be confirmed or denied but the family did make their own commercial for the Juice Bar and posted the video on Twitter with the caption:

Here it is, folks. The official #ChrisleyKnowsBest Juice Bar commercial. Which Chrisley gave your fave performance? Todd Chrisley, Twitter

According to Distractify, another customer and fan of the show were in Nashville and went to the Juice Bar and said they felt “very disappointed” in the family.

Peoples reaction when they ask if Todd Chrisley owns the Juice Bar I work at as well and I tell them it's a franchise pic.twitter.com/WBdFPZIuJ2 — Peyton Mehr (@PeytonMehr) July 14, 2017

Filming in the Juice Bar wasn’t the most successful

During the scenes on the show that were filmed in the bar, we saw the family try to work out together who would do what jobs, such as serving customers, making the commercial and communicating with customers.

The scenes we saw were very tumultuous, to say the least, and Todd appeared to be pretty overwhelmed and it’s fair to say he didn’t know how to make a smoothie.

Todd was hoping the family would be able to come together but Savannah had no issue on the show telling her dad that “Chase messed up.” The family fought in front of customers as they waited for their smoothies so it would be understandable if they ended up selling the business.

We have asked Todd Chrisley for comment but he is yet to respond yet.

