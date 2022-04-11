DonJuan isn't just Kandi's assistant, he owns three businesses on the side













Running a successful business is no walk in the park and although Kandi is a boss, even she needs some help to keep her business running smoothly and helping her do that is her right-hand man, DonJuan Clark. He is featured a lot throughout Kandi and The Gang and is the general manager of Kandi Koated Entertainment.

After seeing him and falling in love with his energy and character on the show, fans want to know more about his life and multiple businesses, as well as his net worth, so keep reading to find out.

RELATED: Kandi and The Gang’s ratings prove why she’s an RHOA favourite

Selling Sunset Season 5 | Official Trailer BridTV 9426 Selling Sunset Season 5 | Official Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/tJBPSzq7z9c/hqdefault.jpg 988959 988959 center 22403

Don Juan. Picture: Speak On It Ep 10 With Don Juan

DonJuan is a successful businessman

Don is incredibly successful in the business world and aside from being the general manager at Kandi Koated Entertainment, he is also the owner of The New Meaning Brand as well as My Right-Hand Business Solutions.

Not to mention, he is also the CEO and founder of The Don Entertainment company. Don is very business savvy and learnt these skills at the University of North Carolina where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in communication.

According to his Bravo bio, he was born in Germany and is known online as an “instructive business professional”, his bio also explained:

Known to many as Kandi’s “right hand,” DonJuan is an instinctive business professional who is the General Manager of Kandi Koated Entertainment, overseeing all entities of Kandi’s empire, including Old Lady Gang! This German-born, UNC-Chapel Hill Graduate, dives into all areas of the business to ensure its success. Bravo

DonJuan’s net worth

Due to his three very successful businesses, according to PopularBio, Don is worth approximately $800,000.

This fortune comes from his business endeavours and his savvy mindset. A lot of his money will probably come from being the general manager at Kandi Koated Entertainment, as well as being paid to feature on the Bravo show.

Don wants to keep building this fortune as his Bravo bio also mentions that one of his biggest life goals is to be part of the “next wave of new-age millionaires.”

DonJuan truly loves working for Kandi. It’s good to have someone dedicated to their job but also has love for you. Gotta give him that. #KandiAndTheGang #KATG — Chatterbox Keirn (@ChatterboxKeirn) March 14, 2022

Don’s Instagram explored

Don is very active on his social media, especially Instagram, boasting 161K followers as well as over 8.5K posts. He is well known to the public and his fans and you can find him under the handle, @donjuannc.

Through his Instagram, we can see that he loves communicating with his fans via videos where he promotes Kandi and The Gang as well as asking fans for their opinions also.

Don is a sucker for an inspirational quote and is always encouraging his fans to push themselves and work harder through manifestation and trusting the universe.

WATCH KANDI AND THE GANG ON BRAVO SUNDAYS AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK