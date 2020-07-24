Big Brother Naija is back this summer for its fifth season, which has continued to air despite the lockdown in place.

One of the most talked about contestants on Big Brother Naija this season is definitely Dorathy Bachor, who has been gaining her housemates’ (and the viewers’) attention with her assets.

Already, Big Brother Naija fans are saying that Dorathy Bachor will be this year’s winner. But we’ll have to see how she does in the house first.

Find out everything you need to know about Dorathy Bachor here.

Who is Dorathy Bachor?

Dorathy Bachor is originally from the Delta State, southern Nigeria. She is a self-made entrepreneur and now reality star. Dorathy runs a personal shopper and procurement business called Shop For Me.

Talking about her relationship status in her BBN introduction, Dorathy says:

Single in Lagos is different from very single. You know, you’re single in Lagos and there’s a girl somewhere texting ‘where are you?’ But with very single, there’s nobody. The funny thing I say is that I will marry two husbands.

Dorathy also said that for a partner: “You have to be caring, you have to be funny.”

Big Brother Naija fans go wild for Dorathy

It didn’t take long for the Big Brother fans to fall in love with Dorathy; the internet went crazy when she joined the house.

Already, Dorathy’s fans are calling themselves “Dorathians.”

One fan tweeted: “Dorothy! I can’t say for now if you win or not but am very sure she is staying till the finale” Another said on the day of her arrival: “Dorathy my vote is with u”

Follow Dorathy Bachor on Instagram

On July 20th, 2020, Dorathy had just 40,000 followers. On July 24th, that number had grown to 112,000 Instagram followers.

To follow Dorathy on Instagram, find her under the handle @thedorathybachor.

WATCH BIG BROTHER NAIJA THIS SUMMER 2020

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK