Dorothy Wang’s plastic surgery rumors have been circulating since she joined Bling Empire. Now she’s on the spin-off New York series on Netflix, the speculation still hasn’t stopped… but she says it’s down to her contour.

This series she’s trying to find a boyfriend. However, there’s one thing distracting viewers from her journey to love, and that’s just how striking her looks are. As a result, many are asking if she’s had any surgery done.

Dorothy addressed plastic surgery rumors in 2014, when she put down the accusations to “good make-up.” Since then, many have complimented her facial features, especially how envious they are of her bone structure.

Dorothy Wang on ‘plastic surgery’

Dorothy addressed plastic surgery rumors in 2014. She revealed people tend to accuse her of surgery whenever she has “good make-up” before adding the hashtag #itscalledCONTOUR.

She hasn’t confirmed getting surgery since. Fans often compliment Dorothy on her “unmatched” bone structure. Recently, an Instagram follower told her: “Don’t know what you’ve been doing but you look so freakin good!!!! 😍🔥”

It’s no secret several of Dorothy’s Bling Empire co-stars have undergone surgery. Kane Lim has been open about his procedures in the past, revealing it came down to being insecure. His first surgery was Botox in his forehead.

She denies ‘having something done’ before

Dorothy was asked if she’s “had something done” as she “looks great” in her Instagram comments. The Bling Empire star responded by saying: “Actually no, I’m finally feeling like myself and back to my norm again!”

Dorothy herself has called out cosmetic procedures on a Real Housewives star, and penned on Twitter in 2015: “Well someone got a little too much filler before the reunion.”

Dorothy thanks parents for cheekbones

Dorothy’s bone structure has been the topic among several Bling Empire fans, but it started when she was on the show Rich Kids Of Beverly Hills. In response, she attributed her high cheek bones to family genes.

Following the comments about her cheeks, Dorothy wrote on Twitter in 2014: “So last night I discovered that everyone thinks I have cheek filler! #highcheekbones #thanksmomanddad :).”

