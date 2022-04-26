Doubling Down with The Derricos’ GG is “on the mend” after heart surgery













Last year fans of Doubling Down with the Derricos received some concerning news when Karen Derrico took to social media to announce that her mother in law, grandma GG, had been rushed into hospital.

The mother of 14 asked fans and followers for their thoughts and prayers for her mother in law during the time and thankfully she appears to have recovered and is doing much better in 2022.

Reality Titbit has all the details on what happened to grandma GG as well as her recovery. Check it out.

Grandma GG. Picture: GG Returns Home From the Hospital | Doubling Down With the Derricos

What happened to GG Derrico?

On 3 August 2021, Karen Derrico shared some worrying news with fans as she explained that her husband, Deon’s mom was in the hospital. The caption on the post stated:

Plz keep prayers coming in for GG @marian.derrico plz! She’s currently hospitalized and we need all prayer warriors to stand in agreement for Great health for her!! Thank you all so much for those who have been praying! We love you and thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Karen Derrico

We don’t know exactly what happened to GG, but a tweet from Deon suggested it was to do with heart problems and that she would require surgery.

GG was soon on the mend

Just a day later, though still worrying, things seemed more positive as Karen shared a tearful video announcing that GG was already on the mend saying, “GG’s still in the hospital but we got some really great news today and we have a great plan of action for her.”

Just three days after the scare, fans were updated again by GG herself this time. Karen shared a video of her mother in law in the hospital where she said:

I am here with my GG. Thank you again for all your love and prayers. As you can see, GG is up, still talking.

GG reassured fans herself in the video as she thanked supporters and fans for all of their prayers and wishes towards her health.

Who is grandma GG?

GG is Deon Derrico’s mother and is the grandma of her son’s 14 children. The star is frequently featured on the programme and is highly loved by fans.

The grandma is always there for her son and daughter in law to help out with looking after the kids as much as she can as the couple tries to navigate raising over a dozen children.

GG is usually always on top form when we see her, but Deon began to notice she wasn’t her usual self last year before she ended up in hospital. Deon said:

I can tell that she’s out of breath, really over nothing. Just walking. GG survived lung cancer about seven years ago. So now, I’m just, I’m wondering if there’s something else going on.”

