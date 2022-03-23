Dr Jen Armstrong to sell her $6 million home despite hefty re-model













Real Housewives of Orange County star, Dr Jen Armstrong is ready to embark on a new stage of her life as she says goodbye to her Orange County Mansion to start fresh with her husband, Ryne Holliday and their three children.

The house has been featured multiple times on the show and fans have fallen in love with the stunning backyard veranda but it is time to say goodbye.

Keep reading to find out all about the sale of the $6 million home as well as the couple’s one-month separation that ultimately led them to their decision.

Dr Jen Armstrong. Picture: Noella Bergener Admits Why She’s Ignoring Dr. Jen Armstrong | RHOC Highlight (S16 E5) | Bravo

Dr Armstrong wants a “fresh start”

Armstrong and Holliday have decided to move on from their long-term home and said “our home is for sale with 180-degree ocean views in a market where there’s no inventory.” The property will most likely be snapped up quickly as the 3,500sqft home is nothing short of stunning.

The house consists of five bedrooms and three bathrooms and is designed with an open-air and relaxed vibe. The property lies in Newport Beach and has recently been remodelled with breathtaking and unobstructed views of the Catalina and San Clemente Islands.

It is on the market for $5,999,999.00 – so if you’ve got deep pockets and fancy snatching up this stunning property then, well, we are very jealous.

The decision to move came after their separation

Dr Armstrong opened up to Page Six about the move and said the decagon came after the couple separated for a month, which ultimately ended up saving their relationship. Jen said:

I’m just going, to be honest. We actually separated. We separated and then lived a life without each other. Jen Armstrong, Page Six

The couple began arguing as they butted heads over their differing roles in raising their three children. Armstrong decided to separate and said it wasn’t easy but she had “reached a point where there was nothing else left to do.”

The reality TV star says she hopes the fresh start will be just what the couple needs and explained:

We are hoping our new home is a place for a clean slate and a fresh start to work on our marriage and family. Jen Armstrong, Page Six

Fans will miss the iconic backyard veranda

The whole house is beautiful but one of its most prominent features – and the feature we will miss the most – is the backyard veranda where many iconic RHOC moments have taken place over the years.

For example, when fellow housewife Heather Dubrow counselled Armstrong about her marital problems on the veranda where her husband ended up storming off due to the touchy subject.

It will be just as difficult for Jen to let go of the memories there too and she explained to Page Six that:

Although we are sad to give up the home we just remodelled, we thought it was the perfect time to move back to my childhood neighbourhood which has always been my dream. Jen Armstrong, Page Six

