Dr. Pimple Popper 2021 net worth: How much does Sandra Lee make?

Since its premiere in July 2018, Dr. Pimple Popper has been a popular programme on TLC.

The show features Dr. Pimple Popper herself, Sandra Lee, who treats patients with unusual cases of skin and facial disorders such as large cysts and massive pimples.

But how much does Sandra make from her stint on the show? And what’s her net worth in 2021?

Who is Dr. Sandra Lee?

Dr. Sandra Lee is a board-certified dermatologist based in Upland, California.

She became a social media sensation after setting up her YouTube channel which features clips from blackhead extraction to educational videos about her knowledge in general and cosmetic dermatology and surgery.

According to skinps.com, she has “special interests in Mohs micrographic skin cancer surgery, tumescent neck and body liposuction, eyelifts, and laser resurfacing”.

Sandra rose to fame further after landing the TLC series Dr. Pimple Popper but how much does she make from her job and the show?

Dr. Pimple Popper’s net worth in 2021

Dr. Sandra Lee’s estimated net worth in 2021 is $8 million.

A major part of Sandra’s income comes from her skin-care brand, SLMD Skincare, and her career as a dermatologist. She is still running her cosmetic dermatology practice in Upland, California.

As per salary.com, the average annual salary for a dermatologist is $350,800 as of December 2020, but the salary ranges from $256,233 to $462,561.

Sandra is a big social media personality with 6.87 million subscribers on her YouTube channel and 781k followers on Instagram.

In a 2018 Wealthsimple interview, Sandra said that she used to make six figures a month from her YouTube channel. But that has changed since YouTube changed its content-creator monetization policy.

“Before YouTube demonetized, posting my videos was quite lucrative. At one point, my channel was bringing in six figures a month, and that was ridiculous,” Sandra told Wealthsimple.

“But that ended. Still, I was lucky enough to have already built an audience. If I started posting to YouTube now, I don’t think I could build up anything close to what I have.”

How much does Sandra Lee make on the TLC show?

In the same interview with Wealthsimple, Sandra claimed that she is not making money from her stint on Dr. Pimple Popper.

“I’m not getting paid anything for the show, really,” Sandra told Wealthsimple. “But I’m so fortunate to have this — that this has been offered to me — and I’m so fortunate that they’re making me look good.”

Well, the show continues to be very successful as Dr. Pimple Popper is onto its fifth season in 2021 which started airing in December last year.

