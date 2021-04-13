Dr Pimple Popper: How to buy tool kit by Sandra Lee - plus TLC star's mask spray!











Dr Pimple Popper on TLC is not for the faint-hearted – where Sandra Lee pops large, oozing spots. Here’s where to buy her tool kit…

It is the series where spots of any size, from cysts, zits and pore of winers, are satisfyingly popped or removed by Dr. Sandra Lee.

If you fancy having a go at popping spots yourself, fans can now get their hands on a tool kit, as Dr. Sandra Lee has her own merch.

So, the question is, where can viewers get their hands on the tool kit? Below, we’ve covered everything you need to know to buy the materials.

Dr Pimple Popper: Tool kit materials

Dr Pimple Popper merchandise involves several materials used on the series, including a comedone extractor and tweezers.

In the tool kit, the buyer will get both of those items, in a zippered pouch, as part of the “99 Problems” tool kit.

The kit costs $42 to buy, whereas to buy the comedone extractor alone would cost $20, and $25 for the tweezers.

There is also clothing sold as part of Dr Pimple Popper merchandise, including a hoodie and socks – and even a baby onesie!

How to buy Dr Pimple Popper tool kit

The tool kit, which is part of Dr Pimple Popper merchandise, can be bought on the show’s main website.

All you have to do is go to ‘All products’, before selecting the “99 Problems” tool kit – which should be on the second row of items.

Select the item, add it to your basket, enter your details, and your tool kit will be on its way to you!

It doesn’t look like there is a physical Dr Pimple Popper merchandise shop, so any items bought will need to be purchased online.

Where to buy Dr Pimple Popper mask spray

Dr. Sandra Lee’s mask spray is not sold as part of Dr Pimple Popper merch.

The website can be accessed through the merch site though, and can be found on under the tab ‘SLMD Skincare‘, at the top of the screen.

This should take you to a new website, where you can click ‘Shop’ to explore all of the items – which are Dr. Sandra Lee’s skincare products.

Head to ‘Treatments’ and scroll down to find the mask spray, which can be used all over the body to stop the build-up of dirt, oil, and debris that can cause acne. Click on ‘Salicylic Acid Body Spray’ and add it to your basket.

The Salicylic Acid Body Spray is used by spraying the inside of your mask before putting it on, before fanning it on until it is dry.

It aims to keep your skin clean and keep your pores from getting clogged up with oil and dirt.

