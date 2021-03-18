Who is Dr. Viviana Coles? Husband, age and ethnicity of Married At First Sight expert!











Dr. Viviana Coles is the intimacy expert on Married At First Sight. As the series gets underway, fans are wondering who her husband is…

She may have given advice to couples, and claimed she “loved Clara’s sense of self”, but now viewers are turning to her personal life instead.

The MAFS couples have just entered their third week of marriage, as seen on the Lifetime series, and Dr. Viviana Coles was there to guide them.

So, who is the doctor’s husband? What is her age and ethnicity? Let’s get to know the celebrity expert some more!

Screenshot: Dr. Viviana Coles, Is Jacob changing himself too much to be with Haley? #MarriedAtFirstSight, Married At 1st Sight Twitter

Who is Dr. Viviana Coles?

Dr. Viviana Coles is a celebrity therapist and licensed expert.

Specialising in emotional and physical intimacy, she is one of the experts seen on Lifetime’s Married at First Sight.

This is My House: Trailer - BBC

She is the president and lead psychotherapist at Houston Relationship Therapy, who has been a certified sex therapist since 2006.

The on-screen star is a doctor of marriage and family therapy, with an experience of more than 10 years as a couples therapist.

When it comes to her personal life, she is a wife and mom.

NETFLIX: Who is Jose Andres? Meet the Waffles and Mochi chef!

Dr. Viviana Coles: Age and ethnicity

Dr. Viviana Coles is thought to be between 30 and 35 years old.

The MAFS expert grew up in Texas, and is of American nationality.

Her father was originally from Libano, a town in Colombia, which makes Viviana half-Columbian.

She calls Columbia the “motherland”, having taken several trips there over the years. Viviana also speaks Spanish!

I love that Dr. Viviana is asking the tough questions. #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS — Jess ❤️ (@Jessica_Tribble) March 18, 2021

RHOA: Who is Bolo? His Instagram, job, and personal life explored

Who is Dr. Viviana Coles’ husband?

Bobby

When not working or filming, Viviana enjoys spending quality time with her husband and two children, and traveling with family and friends.

The doctor seems to keep her relationship fairly private, but we do know that her husband of several years goes by the name Bobby.

Dr. Viviana Coles and Bobby live together in Houston, Texas.

She often posts pictures of them both on days or nights out together.

WATCH MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT ON LIFETIME ON WEDNESDAYS AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK