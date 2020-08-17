The Real Housewives of Potomac has returned for a fifth season. Dr. Wendy Osefo is the newest addition to the Bravo series.

The hit reality series entered its fifth season to date on Sunday, August 2nd, and the housewives are back with more juicy drama than ever.

While most of the cast members are familiar to viewers at home, there is a new housewife called Dr. Wendy Osefo who made her debut appearance in the new season.

So, let’s meet Wendy on Instagram and get to know her age, husband, career and more!

Meet Dr. Wendy Osefo

Wendy is 36 years old. She is an assistant professor in the Doctor of Education program at the Johns Hopkins School of Education.

She completed a Bachelor of Arts at Temple University and earned a Master of Arts from The Johns Hopkins University, as well as a Master of Science from Rutgers University.

Moreover, she holds a Ph.D. from Rutgers University where she became the first black woman to earn that kind of degree in Public Affairs/Community Development.

Before her role as a professor, Wendy worked for Barack Obama’s anti-poverty initiative, DC Promise Neighborhood Initiative.

She also serves as a political analyst and has often been interviewed by big news outlets such as BBC, Fox News, CNN, and more.

Wendy Osefo’s husband

Wendy’s husband is Eddie Osefo. He is an attorney and entrepreneur.

The two share three children together – 7-year-old son Karter, 5-year-old son Kruz and daughter Kamrynn who is one years old.

The proud family of three celebrated Kamrynn’s first birthday in July this year.

Follow Wendy on Instagram

Wendy has a stable follower base since her stint on Real Housewives of Potomac. She has over 54k followers at the time of writing. You can give her a follow @wendyosefo.

She often shares her appearances from news reports, as well as more personal posts such as pictures with family and friends.

Wendy’s hubby is also on Instagram and he can be found under the handle @iameddieo.

