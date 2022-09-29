









The Drag Race UK queens are getting ready to strut their stuff to singer FKA Twigs, a Grammy-nominated millionaire singer who certainly knows a thing or two about how to perform to their hearts’ content.

As the BBC competition gets well underway, several guest judges are joining Michelle Visage, Graham Norton, RuPaul and Alan Carr to have their say on which queen has impressed the most in each episode.

From lip-syncing to bringing out their best acting skills, FKA Twigs’ experience is on hand to help the permanent judges make a decision over who to keep in the contest, and who to send home… So, what’s her net worth?

Meet Drag Race guest judge FKA Twigs

FKA Twigs, from Gloucestershire, first made her musical debut with the extended play EP1 in 2012. Her debut studio album, LP1, was released in 2014, and reached number 16 on the UK Albums Chart and number 30 in the US!

Her first album was so successful that it was later nominated for the 2014 Mercury Prize. After the 2019 release of her second album Magdalene in 2019, the star signed with Atlantic Records and launched mixtape Caprisongs in 2022.

Wondering where her stage name comes from? Well, in August 2012, Barnett was photographed for the cover of i-D magazine, around the same time she became known as Twigs for the way her joints crack!

Her net worth in 2022

FKA Twigs, whose real name is Tahliah, is worth $4 million in 2022, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Now 34, the singer moved to London aged 17, where she landed work as a backup dancer while working on her own music.

She won a YouTube Music Award in 2015 and was nominated for a Grammy Award the same year. In 2019, she released a highly-anticipated second studio album titled Magdalene, which reached number 21 in the UK Charts!

Tahliah Debrett Barnett has also appeared in movies, such as Honey Boy, where she met her ex Shia LaBeouf, an actor who she dated from mid-2018 until they called it quits in May 2019.

Drag Race UK 2022 guest judges

There are many well-known celebrities joining the judging panel for the 2022 series of RuPaul’s Drag Race. This includes Yorkshire-born singers Mel B, from the Spice Girls, and Olly Alexander of Years and Years.

For season 4, these guest judges are appearing:

Actor and activist Dame Joanna Lumley

TV presenter Alison Hammond

Actor Hannah Waddingham

Singer-songwriter Boy George

Celebrity chef Lorraine Pascale

Spice Girls member Mel B

Model, presenter and influencer Leomie Anderson

Singer and actor Olly Alexander

Singer-songwriter FKA Twigs

There is also a line-up of celebrity guests joining the show, including:

TV presenter and model Tess Daly

Strictly dancer Giovanni Pernice

Singer-songwriter, record producer and actor Cathy Dennis

Irish comedian, actor and writer Aisling Bea

