









BREAKING: In a shocking twist of events RuPaul will not be strutting his way down the main stage of Drag Race UK as the queens are in for one hell of a shock as Michelle Visage will be taking charge and making the dreaded decision of sending one queen home.

World Of Wonder has officially confirmed Michelle Visage will be joined by Alan Carr and Boy George next week to make the difficult decision of sending a queen home. Unfortunately, RuPaul couldn’t make the episode due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’.

“Ru is still making the decision”

Next week the remaining 6 queens of Drag Race UK will be in for one hell of a shock when they head to the main stage. They will be greeted by Michelle Visage who is covering for RuPaul who had to leave filming for a period.

Speaking exclusively to Reality Titbit, a source from the BBC revealed “Due to unforeseen circumstances Michelle will be standing in for Ru on next week’s runway with advice from Ru.”

“Just to emphasize Ru is still making the decision – just not present on camera”

Who is Michelle Visage?

Michelle Visage, 54, has been a judge for RuPaul’s Drag Race alongside RuPaul Charles since S3 of the US franchise.

Michelle has gone on to compete on Celebrity Big Brother UK and Strictly Come Dancing.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK returns to screens on September 22nd on BBC Three and iPlayer.

