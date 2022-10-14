









Drag Race UK S4 returned last night as television royalty Alison Hammond joined the judging panel to assist RuPaul, Michelle Visage and Alan Carr in making the difficult decision of sending Manchester’s very own Sminty Drop home.

Drag Race UK returned to screens for episode 4 last night as the remaining nine queens sashayed their way into the ‘Werk Room’, where the group was challenged to take part in Alan Carr’s brand new chat show ‘Catty Man’.

After the episode aired on BBC Three, drag fans from across the globe were gobsmacked by the unfortunate elimination of Sminty Drop, who put in a strong fight against Baby in one hell of a lip-sync showdown to Mel and Kim’s iconic track Respectable.

‘I literally couldn’t even form a sentence’

Sminty landed in the bottom two last night as she battled her way through a lip-sync against Baby. As she left the stage she had the judges in hysterics as she began to twerk while crying. On asking Sminty how she felt in that emotional moment, she was sure to assure it all came naturally.

“I think it made such a sad moment so much better,” said Sminty. “I was at my viewing party and I was like, ‘I need to be Manchester surrounded by all my girls, all my family.’

“When I got to the back of the stage, I was in such a tizz I literally couldn’t even form a sentence and I just felt my body sort of go into this weird position and I was like, ‘well now we’re twerking. Now we’re going and I can’t stop.'”

‘If you need any money, let me know’

Sminty Drop hails all the way from the Haus Of Kendoll, originally created by S1’s very own Gothy Kendoll. On asking Sminty about the preparation process for the show she revealed Gothy was on hand every step of the way to help her, even with finances.

Sminty said: “I was like, ‘you went home first so tell me, tell me what to do and then I’m gonna do the opposite.’

“I think Gothy has been honestly so helpful. She literally was the first person to be like, ‘ok this designer can do this. I’ve got these wig people that can help you do this. If you need any money, let me know and we’ll just sort out paying it back afterwards.’ She’s been such a blessing. I couldn’t ask for anyone better.”

‘I should have gone in with some coping mechanisms’

Sminty’s fanbase has been growing by the masses ever since her meet-the-queens video was released. We were desperate to ask Sminty what her most difficult part of the process was in which she discussed her mental health

“The hardest thing was probably managing my emotions,” Sminty told us. “I think I went into it thinking I’m like a really well-rounded person. Like I’ve got this, I could potentially win this. I could be in the top.

“I was so focused on getting all my looks together and getting some jokes together and getting roast and stuff together I completely pushed to one side how I was gonna mentally cope with my panic attacks and stuff.”

