Meet Drake Milligan, America's Got Talent singer who played Elvis on TV













Country singer Drake Milligan stole the hearts of fans during his America’s Got Talent audition on Tuesday, June 7.

The show returned to television on May 31 this year with a spectacular two-hour premiere episode of season 17.

The new season sees Terry Crews as the host, while Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel are back as the judges.

SEE: Todd Chrisley doesn’t mind gay rumours but denies Mark Braddock’s affair claim

Who is Drake Milligan?

Drake is a 24-year-old country singer from Nashville.

The star was born and raised in Texas but permanently relocated to Nashville at the age of 19. On his official website, the singer revealed the reason behind his decision.

“The reason I came to Nashville is that all of my heroes are here. All the guys who wrote and played on my favourite songs are still so good. They wake up every day and want to write the best song they can,” Drake writes.

Unlike some of the other contestants on the show, Drake is already a popular star of sorts.

The musician released his self-titled EP in 2021 and also dropped the single, Cowgirl for Christmas, in October last year. He is also touring to promote his new music, having recently performed at Stagecoach.

What many don’t know about Drake is that he formerly appeared on American Idol’s 2018 season, but he left the show early.

“After my audition, I decided that I wasn’t quite ready for that platform yet and that it would be a better step for me to move to Nashville and focus on my music first!” he revealed on Instagram.

At the time of writing, he has over 15,000 followers on Instagram.

“It was a very tough decision, and it in no way reflects my experience during the audition process… Everyone on the show was very kind and I feel absolutely blessed and gracious to have been a part of it!” he wrote.

SEE: Kanye West splits with Kim Kardashian lookalike Chaney Jones

America’s Got Talent singer played Elvis on a CMT show

While Drake’s singing prowess is well-known, what many don’t know is that he also dabbled in acting.

When you look at Drake, the first thought in your mind is how similar the 24-year-old looks to Elvis Presley, the King of Rock and Roll.

Being the smart man that he is, Drake was able to capitalize on his looks.

Drake starred as Elvis Presley in the 2017 CMT TV series, Sun Records.

The show was an adaptation of the Tony-winning musical, Million Dollar Quartet. He moved to Nashville for the series while he was still in his senior year of high school.

Country singer’s AGT performance wows fans

Fans fell in love with the country singer’s talent after his audition on America’s Got Talent on June 7. Here’s how a few of them reacted on Twitter…

How is Drake Milligan and his band NOT making country records right the hell now?! He's played Elvis in a tv series too? #AGT #AmericasGotTalent — Drew (@JustRollinOn86) June 8, 2022

This is a great performance by drake milligan #AGT. — Nicholas_Sye (@NicholasSye1) June 8, 2022

Ok that @DrakeMilligan band was just wow! 🤯 If they don't win or get a super lucrative record deal I'll be super surprised. I'm not even a big country music fan #AGT #AmericasGotTalent — Cathy Fraser she/her PAN 🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@catdfraser2) June 8, 2022

Omg, watch out Nashville for @DrakeMilligan! Sign him already! The looks, the sound is there #AGT — Kristen Leigh (@KristenLeigh36) June 8, 2022

One of the fun things when an act like @DrakeMilligan hits is to go to their page randomly for the next hour and watch their follower count grow. 😉 #AGT — Wesley 🇺🇸 🏳️‍🌈 Massey (@Saiwmass) June 8, 2022

Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes | Official Trailer | HBO BridTV 10309 Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes | Official Trailer | HBO https://i.ytimg.com/vi/5kxUOKqSxNs/hqdefault.jpg 1027472 1027472 center 22403

WATCH AMERICA’S GOT TALENT ON NBC EVERY TUESDAY

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK