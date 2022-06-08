You can now leave comments on the articles that matter to you. Find out more here
Build Series Presents Margaret Anne Florence Discussing "Sun Records"

Meet Drake Milligan, America's Got Talent singer who played Elvis on TV

June 8, 2022
Disha Kandpal

Country singer Drake Milligan stole the hearts of fans during his America’s Got Talent audition on Tuesday, June 7.

The show returned to television on May 31 this year with a spectacular two-hour premiere episode of season 17.

The new season sees Terry Crews as the host, while Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel are back as the judges.

Who is Drake Milligan?

Drake is a 24-year-old country singer from Nashville.

The star was born and raised in Texas but permanently relocated to Nashville at the age of 19. On his official website, the singer revealed the reason behind his decision.

“The reason I came to Nashville is that all of my heroes are here. All the guys who wrote and played on my favourite songs are still so good. They wake up every day and want to write the best song they can,” Drake writes.

Unlike some of the other contestants on the show, Drake is already a popular star of sorts.

The musician released his self-titled EP in 2021 and also dropped the single, Cowgirl for Christmas, in October last year. He is also touring to promote his new music, having recently performed at Stagecoach.

What many don’t know about Drake is that he formerly appeared on American Idol’s 2018 season, but he left the show early.

“After my audition, I decided that I wasn’t quite ready for that platform yet and that it would be a better step for me to move to Nashville and focus on my music first!” he revealed on Instagram.

At the time of writing, he has over 15,000 followers on Instagram.

“It was a very tough decision, and it in no way reflects my experience during the audition process… Everyone on the show was very kind and I feel absolutely blessed and gracious to have been a part of it!” he wrote.

America’s Got Talent singer played Elvis on a CMT show

While Drake’s singing prowess is well-known, what many don’t know is that he also dabbled in acting.

When you look at Drake, the first thought in your mind is how similar the 24-year-old looks to Elvis Presley, the King of Rock and Roll.

Being the smart man that he is, Drake was able to capitalize on his looks.

Drake starred as Elvis Presley in the 2017 CMT TV series, Sun Records.

The show was an adaptation of the Tony-winning musical, Million Dollar Quartet. He moved to Nashville for the series while he was still in his senior year of high school.

Country singer’s AGT performance wows fans

Fans fell in love with the country singer’s talent after his audition on America’s Got Talent on June 7. Here’s how a few of them reacted on Twitter…

Disha Kandpal
Disha is a Political Science graduate from the University of Mumbai, India, who loves languages, reading, and writing about cinema and culture. She loves finding out about the latest entertainment trends and being the first to cover celebrity news. When she's not writing about the latest trending online series, Disha enjoys running.

