Drop the mic, I Can See Your Voice singers could get paid thousands











Ever heard the awful shower-singing contestants on I Can See Your Voice and thought, why would they show the world THOSE out-of-tune lyrics? Well, there’s just one reason that might influence them to sign up… a big check.

A mixture of terrible singers and one good singer are jumbled up, before they perform to one contestant hoping to win a massive cash prize for correctly guessing which performer is actually talented.

To do this, bad and good singers taking part usually mime to a song, while the main contestant tries to figure out who the talented star is. To kick off the new season, we saw carpenter Luke Taylor trick the judges, contestant and audience.

Now Season 2 is finally on FOX, questions about if the singers get paid are on the rise… and we’ve got the answer.

REVEALED: Do you get paid to be on Bachelor in Paradise? Salaries explored

#ICanSeeYourVoice has a way of tricking you at every turn, @jeweljk. 😂 pic.twitter.com/Vcf0GUgDS3 — I Can See Your Voice (@SeeYourVoiceFOX) January 6, 2022

How much do I Can See Your Voice singers get paid?

If the last remaining mystery singer is good, the contestants win a jackpot prize of £10,000. On the other hand, if the last remaining mystery singer is bad, the same amount may be given to that singer instead!

So yes, the singers can get paid thousands if they manage to be convincing enough. More realistically though, they likely get paid around $500 a week for taking part, but this is not confirmed.

An article from The Miami Herald in 2010 states that the So You Think You Can Dance contestants receive a stipend of $500 a week during the season, while on American Idol, the contestants get a weekly stipend of $450.

However, if they become finalists on American Idol, they reportedly get paid over $1,000 for each show.

Although contestants do not get paid a salary, they do receive some cash for their efforts on the show. As other FOX talent show performers are thought to be paid, it’s unlikely that I Can See Your Voice is any different.

Looks like that guess paid off. 👏 Way to go! #ICanSeeYourVoice pic.twitter.com/MSFeLpg0yj — The Masked Dancer (@MaskedDancerFOX) January 6, 2022

What about the contestant’s prize money?

The contestant receives $15,000 for each bad singer they are able to eliminate and get more money if a real singer is left standing, but the ultimate cash prize is $100,000 if they pick out the talented singer.

While everything the good singers say is true, the bad singers will be telling a few lies to make everyone believe they can sing. At the end of this round, the player must choose one singer to eliminate.

At the end of the game, the contestant may either end the game and keep the money they had won in previous rounds, or they can risk it all for a chance to win the maximum amount of dollar.

Congratulations, Millicent! You just won $100,000! #ICanSeeYourVoice pic.twitter.com/j29YTnaoHA — I Can See Your Voice (@SeeYourVoiceFOX) January 6, 2022

DEBUNKED: Did Kelly Clarkson have a boob job? The Voice judge questioned by fans

How to get on I Can See Your Voice

Currently, casting for the show has been closed. Producers had previously been on the search for contestants across Southern California, as seen on this link.

When castings open, those wishing to take part are usually asked to fill in a form before being contacted.

And nope, you don’t need to be a good singer if you wish to apply in future. If you are a terrible singer but think you could convince everyone otherwise for a chance to win a cash prize, then you could have it in the bag!

Producers also look on Instagram and Facebook for contestants, so anyone could be scouted. As reported on Backstage.com, TikTok is also another avenue to find new talent as many are already performers.

WATCH I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE ON FOX WEDNESDAYS AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK