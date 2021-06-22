Who is Eddie Soto's new girlfriend in 2021? Meet her on Instagram!











Eddie Soto’s new girlfriend recently made her first appearance on VH1’s Cartel Crew, and fans are wondering exactly who she is.

The reality series, which follows stars trying to break from their families’ drug-trafficking past, has heavily captured Eddie’s love life on camera.

He was previously in a relationship with co-star Kat “Tatu Baby” Flores, but they later split due to things not working out between them.

Now, Eddie Soto has brought a new girl onto the show, and it looks like their relationship is growing stronger by the episode.

Screenshot: Tatu Baby Meets Eddie’s New Girl 👀 Cartel Crew, VH1 YouTube

What happened between Eddie and Kat?

Eddie and Kat “Tatu Baby” Flores were together from the season two Cartel Crew premiere onwards, after he was released from prison.

The former couple, who have a son called Deniro Roman Soto together, have since split and gone their separate ways.

Although Kat wanted to make their relationship work for the sake of their son, there were things she couldn’t forgive him for.

Katherine also mentioned he was unfaithful to her during her pregnancy, and later revealed she had broken up with him after she realised their relationship had no future.

Kat decided that she wants Eddie to be a main part of their child’s life, and recently met up with him and his new girlfriend to get to know her.

That was a slap in Kat’s face. She really tried to make it work with Eddie #cartelcrew — Alyssa 🦋✨💎 (@8Lyssa7) June 15, 2021

Who is Eddie Soto’s new girlfriend?

Katherin Rojas

Katherin – who goes by the nickname Kat – is a content creator, actress, fitness competitor, and aspiring chef.

She is the CEO of personal development brand Girls Gone CEO, which offers women mentoring on how to build a successful online business.

Her job involves teaching and mentoring women from all over the world, who are working as influencers, hairstylist, nurses, 9-5ers, college students, flight attendants, and real estate agents.

Seven years ago, Katherin decided to quit her jobs working in retail and the food industry, to create a platform with over two million followers.

Not Eddie’s new girlfriend ALSO being named Kat… 😳 #CartelCrew pic.twitter.com/2GkdlYOEKU — Cartel Crew (@CartelCrewVH1) June 15, 2021

Eddie and Katherin: Relationship timeline

Eddie and Katherin got together during the Covid-19 pandemic.

They both started sharing pictures and videos working out together back in March 2020, as well as hanging out with friends.

As they both work in the fitness industry, it is possible that they met at the gym – and Eddie now refers to them as “the winning team”.

It looks like their relationship is going strong, as Katherin has now met his son and baby mom Kat, while Eddie said he has never put as much effort into a relationship as this one.

He said:

I’m actually working on some of my problems from my prior relationships to this relationship. I mean, we got together during Covid.

