What is Emmy Medders’ age? Meet Chase Chrisley’s ex-girlfriend on Instagram











Season 3 of Growing Up Chrisley premiered today (August 12) and fans were thrilled to welcome their favorite family back onscreen. While the trailer for the latest installment teased an engagement between Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders, we have learned that the couple has called quits on their relationship.

While Chrisley is busy focusing on his real estate career, here’s everything you need to know about his ex-girlfriend Emmy Medders, including her age with an insight into her personal Instagram account.

What is Emmy Medders’ age?

According to Republic World, Emmy was born in 1995 and she is currently 26 years old. Apparently, she had shared in one of her deleted Instagram stories that her birthday falls in November.

The outlet says she belongs to a devout Christian family and shares a “tight bond with her parents.”

Emmy may not be dating Chase anymore, but she sure got a lot of attention from her feature on Growin Up Chrisley. Chase’s father Todd would even pull his son’s leg for being “extra” before Emmy.

Reality star’s Instagram is all about family!

Family is everything for Emmy and is it clear from her personal Instagram which is flooded with pictures of her parents and siblings.

Furthermore, her account doesn’t consist of any pictures with Chase.

The reality star enjoys vacationing with her family and as it appears she shares a close bond with her siblings.

In May 2021, Emmy revealed on the photo-sharing app that her father was undergoing treatment for ASL. She wrote, “If you guys could please keep my dad in your prayers I would greatly appreciate it. He started his first round of medication that is supposed to help slow the progression of ALS.”

Emmy currently has over 66,300 followers on Instagram and her bio reads, “Be a light. Nashville, TN. UGA Alum.”

Growing Up Chrisley stars’ break-up explored

Chase and Emmy’s break came as a shocker to many, especially owing to the fact that the latest season showed them as one happy couple.

However, asked why they decided to end their relationship, Chase told E!, “Emmy’s a great girl, she’s a great person. I care about her a lot.”

He further added, “It was just time for us to go our separate ways. You never know what’s going to happen in the future, but for now, that’s where we’re at.”

Chase said he doesn’t have the engagement ring he had bought for Emmy anymore. Adding to that he said, “relationships come and go” and noted that it happens more often than usual during the pandemic.

