On Sunday, July 12th, news broke that American rapper Megan Thee Stallion had been shot. This sent the internet on a wild goose chase, as everyone wanted to know who the perpetrator was and why it happened.

Houston-based rapper Megan Thee Stallion rose to global fame this year with her viral hit “Savage.” Ever since, Megan’s career has been thrust in the spotlight. But with fame comes the public gaze, so fans have been all over Megan’s love life this year.

Throughout lockdown, Megan Thee Stallion was linked to fellow rapper and singer Tory Lanez. It was unconfirmed whether the two music stars were just friends, or something more. So, when news broke that it was Tory Lanez who was the one to shoot Megan, everyone was scrambling for the reason why.

Sources have suggested that Tory Lanez was having a fling with Wild ‘N Out star Enamel Black, which sparked the conflict between Tory and Megan. So, who is Enamel Black? Find out about her here, plus more about her connection to the Tory Lanez/Megan Thee Stallion drama.

Who is Enamel Black?

Enamel Black is an Instagram model, but reportedly featured in MTV’s Wild ‘N Out.

Sources online reported that Enamel Black had allegedly had a relationship with Tory Lanez. They report that Enamel Black and Tory were still romantically linked, even though Tory was supposedly in a relationship with Megan Thee Stallion.

Emanuel is allegedly who Tory and Megan’s dispute started over.

MEG WAS POPPIN OFF AT TORY BC HE GOT CAUGHT FUCKING WITH THAT IG MODEL/WILDNOUT GIRL ENAMEL BLACK. CRAZY. — MOSEY🌎 (@MOSEYCOZY) July 26, 2020

Enamel Black on Wild ‘N Out

Wild ‘N Out is a comedy improv show involving some of the biggest names in Hip-Hop. It has been airing on MTV since 2005 and was created (and hosted) by Nick Cannon.

In 2019, Tory Lanez appeared in Wild ‘N Out, so there is a chance this is where he met Enamel Black.

On Twitter, YouTube and Instagram, fans following the drama have all stated that Enamel Black starred as a guest on Wild ‘N Out. It is not confirmed what episodes she starred in or when.

Enamel Black on Instagram

Despite Enamel Black’s profession as an Instagram model, she has since made her account private. This occurred after the Tory Lanez allegations arose.

Enamel does not follow Tory on Instagram, nor does he follow her. However, Enamel still has an Instagram following of over 13,000.

In her Instagram bio it describes herself as “the forbidden fruit.” You can check out her Instagram page @enamel_black.

