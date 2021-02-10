What is Evelyn Lozada's net worth in 2021? Basketball Wives' star's salary explored!











Basketball Wives cast member Evelyn Lozada has been on the VH1 series since 2010. So what is her net worth 11 years on?

She has been filmed navigating her way through life on the show, alongside a group of ladies linked to men in the basketball industry.

Evelyn is back for season 9, which launched on Tuesday (February 10th), which has led viewers to wonder how much she’s worth now.

So what is Evelyn Lozada’s net worth in 2021? Let’s look at her salary!

Screenshot: Evelyn Fears Feby Is Running Away From Her Problems 🏃‍♀️ Basketball Wives, VH1 YouTube

Who is Evelyn?

Evelyn is a 45-year-old TV personality, mother and author.

While she is known for her regular appearance as a main cast member on Basketball Wives, Evelyn is also a model and spokesperson.

She has two children, a daughter called Shaniece and a son, Carl.

Evelyn shares her son with her ex-fiance Carl Crawford, and had her daughter during a previous relationship with Jamal Hairston.

Evelyn, yaass mami, you are always on point!!😜😍#Basketballwives — N O V À N (@NovanMoore) February 10, 2021

TLC: Where is Amy from The 1000-lb Sisters now? Before and after!

What is Evelyn’s nationality?

American

She was born in Brooklyn, New York, and was raised in The Bronx.

Evelyn’s parents are Nengo Lozada and Sylvia Ferrer, which means she belongs to Puerto Rican ancestry.

She was raised with her sister by her mother, before she decided to move to Miami, Florida, in 2007!

Say what you want about Evelyn but she’s has been looking good like for forever #basketballwives — Senio (@itssenio8) February 10, 2021

INSTAGRAM: Who is Eazy E’s daughter from Growing Up Hip Hop?

What is Evelyn’s net worth in 2021?

$4 million

Evelyn may earn a salary from Basketball Wives, which was reportedly $150,000 for her appearance in season three alone.

She started out working as a secretary in Miami, before going on to open her own shoe store Dulce, in Coral Gables, Florida.

The Basketball Wives star reportedly earns over $1,000 a day, according to Celebrity Net Worth, with $490,000 coming in every year.

WATCH BASKETBALL WIVES ON VH1 EVERY TUESDAY AT 8 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK