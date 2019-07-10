Journalism graduate and sparkling new addition to the Reality Titbit team. When she's not busy writing about all things telly related she’s most likely at the cinema, eating pizza or planning a trip away somewhere sunny.

Samira Mighty captured the nation’s hearts as she suffered through a string of bad eggs on 2018’s Love Island.

But her days of dating disasters are well and truly behind her now that she has found love with Coventry charmer Alex Dean.

Here’s everything we know so far about the couple’s blossoming relationship…

Samira breaks up with Frankie

Last summer viewers were waiting with bated breath as Samira fled the Love Island to reunite with Love Island bae, Frankie.

Sadly though after a summer of romance, it was revealed that Frankie had cheated on Samira on a night out in Kent.

The pair swiftly broke up following the scandal, leaving Samira to single life once again.

Samira is introduced to Alex Dean

Although a chartered accountant from Coventry, 24-year-old Alex Dean has also dabbled in reality TV, having made a brief appearance in an episode of Ibiza Weekender 2019.

This is most likely the reason why Alex is good mates with fellow Coventry reality star Niall Aslam, who joined Samira on the 2018 season of Love Island.

His friendship with Niall seems to be the reason he met Samira, who is rumoured to have introduced Alex to Samira after Alex joined a Love Island get-together as a +1.

PDA Official

The couple seemed to make their relationship status clear when they posed for paparazzi on a night out in March 2019 and since then they’ve been inseparable.

Locking lips as they came out of a London hotel together, the pair the looked picture perfect as they cosied up for the cameras.

The couple featured heavily they have featured in each others Insta stories, leading many to suspect they were officially an item. But now they’ve gone totally ‘Insta Official’.

They even went on a couples retreat to Grecce – how cute!

