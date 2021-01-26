How much is a night at Falling Rock resort? Explore The Bachelor's filming location!











The new series of The Bachelor is filmed at a different location this year which includes the Falling Rock resort – but how much is a night at the hotel?

The Bachelor is filmed at the Nemacolin Woodlands Resort for its 2021 series with main star Matt James.

Matt and his co-stars have quarantined at this luxury resort for a few weeks and, quite naturally, viewers at home want to know all about the show’s filming location.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, as well as how much is a night at the Falling Rock resort.

Where is The Bachelor 2021 filmed?

The 2021 series of The Bachelor is filmed at the Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Farmington, PA.

The award-winning luxury resort includes five distinct sites – The Chateau, Falling Rock, The Homes, The Estates, and The Lodge.

The Bachelor’s Matt James is staying at The Estates, while cast members are staying at The Chateau, which is the main building of the resort.

The resort, which was named after Indian Chief Nemacolin, was used as a private hunting lodge before it officially opened to the public in 1970.

Apart from five different areas, the Nemacolin Woodlands Resort also offers a casino, 15 dining venues, a championship golf course, a field club with sporting clay stations, and a number of different activities.

The Bachelor: Falling Rock resort

Falling Rock resort is influenced by the style of American architect Frank Lloyd Wright.

The lobby entrance features ‘water walls’, while the hotel’s copper roof and stone exterior is a nod to Wright’s Kentuck Knob, a house he designed near the resort. The entrance also pays tribute to Chief Nemacolin by incorporating 27-foot-tall statues in the hotel’s design.

A room for two adults at the Falling Rock resort costs between $400-$900. Every room and suite has a 200-gallon bathtub and European-style showers.

At the time of publication, the first available dates are in early April and you can book up to January 2022.

For more information about the resort, visit Nemacolin‘s website or follow them on Instagram from the link down below.

More about The Falling Rock resort

At the Falling Rock resort, you will find a spa, holistic center, zip lines, a ropes course, a bowling alley, golf courses, a casino and several restaurants.

Page Six also reports that the Falling Rock was used as a filming location for action movies of stars such as Christian Bale, Nicole Kidman, Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Matt Damon, Paul Rudd and Cameron Diaz.

And if you ever get bored at the resort, Frank Lloyd Wright’s famous Fallingwater and Kentuck Knob houses are less than 30 minutes away from there!

