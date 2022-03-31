Fan theories on who Masked Singer's Armadillo is, from The Rock to Vin Diesel













The new season of Masked Singer recently launched and fans have already become hooked on finding out which celebrities lie underneath the elaborate masks and disguises. Audiences have already taken to Twitter with their guesses but the performers are doing a good job of throwing us off.

One of the “stars” is Armadillo, who is manifesting their win with their entirely gold plated armour. Reality Titbit is here to help you work out who it could be under the mask as well as what the judges and audience think too.

RELATED: What suddenly happened to Firefly on The Masked Singer stage?

Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 9275 Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/TcKN9BVlcz4/hqdefault.jpg 983551 983551 center 22403

Armadillo, Masked Singer. Picture: The Masked Singer 7 – Armadillo sings Secret Agent Man

Who is Armadillo on Masked Singer?

Armadillo is clearly ready to take on anything thrown their way – at least that is what they are trying to depict with their hard exterior and gold plated shell.

We cant be 100% sure of who lies beneath the disguise however the judges already have their opinions and speculations. Ken Jeong thinks Armadillo is the movie star Chuck Norris, Nicole Scherzinger believes it may be C.H.I.P.S star, Erik Estrada and Jenny McCarthy think it’s Fast and Furious legend, Vin Diesel.

Fans have been going wild with their speculations

Masked Singer audiences have been going crazy online with their opinions as to who Armadillo could be and things got even more exciting when the Masked Singer Twitter page posted a clue about their identity.

The picture was very confusing and was of a “cake” made of mincemeat with blue icing that almost looked like toothpaste. One of the most common suggestions was that it was Dwayne The Rock Johnson with multiple people believing it was him. However, these were met with backlash as others commented saying how Armadillo was too short to be The Rock.

Fresh up — a slice of a clue from #ArmadilloMask! 🎂 #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/ztn81ctwYz — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) March 31, 2022

Others seemed to agree with Jenny and thought that the Masked Singer was Vin Diesal, one person said “I’m 100% with Jenny that is deffo Vin Diesal.”

There were some more unusual guesses like James Bond’s Daniel Craig, Chris Jericho and Sylvester Stallone, but you never know! As this season was mentioned as having some of the most famous people yet.

#ArmadilloMask

It’s dog the Bounty Hunter!!!! — Queen Irmee | 🇭🇹 (@Queen_Irmee) March 31, 2022

Fans were also confused by Cyclops

Another Masked Singer that had fans confused was Cyclops who wears an ogre-like costume portraying his villainous side with long, sharp fans and huge hands.

All of the judges had completely different ideas as to who it may be with Jenny thinking it was Cobra star, William Zabha, Nicole thought it might be two people, either Rob Thomas or comedian Danny McBride. Finally, guest judge Robin Thicke thought Cyclops may be ex-pro skateboarder Rob Dryden.

We will have to keep up to date with the latest series in order to find out who lies beneath the masks, but for now, we are left guessing.

WATCH THE MASKED SINGER ON FOX EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAMAND FACEBOOK