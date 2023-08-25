Fans are curious to know more about where Stephanie Ruhle is tonight as the MSNBC host is absent from her usual reporting post in August 2023. Stephanie has been the presenter of The 11th Hour since March 2022 but it appears that she’s taking a break from hosting just over a year into her role.

Stephanie Ruhle has been an MSNBC news anchor since 2016. She also became a Senior Business Correspondent at NBC in 2020. The 47-year-old journalist spent almost 14 years in the finance industry before she embarked on her current career. Stephanie joined Bloomberg News in 2011 and spent almost five years there.

Photo by Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for Concordia Summit

Fans ask where Stephanie Ruhle is tonight

On August 24, The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle aired with a different host.

Stephanie’s absence from her usual reporting role had her fans asking of her whereabouts in 2023.

The long-standing anchor has spent almost eight years at the network, so it’s no wonder that her absence would be noticed.

The 11th Hour host tonight

On August 24, 2023, The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle was hosted by Ali Velshi.

Ali Velshi is the host of weekend show Velshi and The Last Word on Fridays.

He is based in New York and Philadelphia and is an MSNBC Chief Correspondent.

With almost 32k followers, the reporter can be found on Instagram at @alivelshi.

MSBC show features different anchors

While Stephanie appears to be taking break from The 11th Hour, more MSNBC correspondents have been hosting in her place.

The show has been presented by Ali as well as Symone in late August.

Symone is host of her own show, SYMONE, which airs weekends at 4pm. She’s on IG at @symonemsnbc.

During her absence, Stephanie has been opening up about her family in an interview with New Jersey Monthly Magazine.

The MSNBC star talks about how much she loves Long Beach Island as well as how she hustled her way through her career.

