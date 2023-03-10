Kris Jenner recently appeared in Meghan Trainor’s ‘Mother’ music video but her appearance sparked confusion as some thought it was Kim Kardashian in a blonde wig.

Momager Kris Jenner has proved she is a woman of many talent time and again, and this time things were no different. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians matriarch recently appeared in Meghan Trainor’s new song, ‘Mother.’

While the role of a ‘Mother’ fit perfectly, some were confused as many thought it was Kim Kardashian in the video.

Kris Jenner appears in ‘Mother’ music video

Kris is not a stranger to music videos as she has made a few appearances in the past. Her most popular is in Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next.

The reality star sure has achieved a lot since she first stepped into the industry. Recently, Kris appeared in Meghan’s ‘Mother’ video where she was spotted lip-syncing while being dressed in all-white attire.

Fans were also shocked to see her in a blonde pixie cut wig. While she managed to steal the show with her dance and stunning look, some fans thought it was Kim at first.

Fans confuse Kris Jenner for Kim Kardashian

Kim is known to play around with her hair as we have seen her pull off various styles over the years. Due to this, some thought that it was Kim in Meghan’s video and not Kris.

It did not take long for people to express the same in the comment section of Kris’ TikTok video. One wrote: “Is it Kris or Kim in a wig?”

Another added: “I thought it was Kim dressed as Kris.” “I thought this was Kim,” read one more.

“Kris looks just like Kim in this,” said another. “I thought this was Kim Kardashians for a second,” noted one more.

“When she was looking up she looked just like Kim!!! Kris really said copy paste!!! Lol” read one more comment.

In fact, a handful of people thought it was Khloe Kardashian dressed as Kris as a comment read: “I thought this was kris dresses as Khloe dressed as Kri. Swear shes aging backwards though!”

“I thought is was Kloe dressed as Kris,’ read one more.

Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Lorraine Schwartz

Kris Jenner’s looks have confused people in the past

This is not the first time Kris’ looks have confused people. She even put an end to rumors that suggested she and James Charles are the same people.

Prior to this, Kris was confused for Beyonce as she posed for Kylie Jenner‘s campaign for Kylie Cosmetics.

