









When Kourtney Kardashian revealed she is “getting ready to mosh in a city near you” as her husband Travis Barker prepares to drum to his hearts’ content for Blink 182’s tour, it wasn’t exactly a convincing moment for fans.

She posted a series of photos wearing the band’s merch on Saturday October 15th, which included a see-through skirt as she gets ready to become the ultimate tour wife in 2023, but it was the caption that caught everyone’s attention.

Kourtney wrote: “Rockstar world tour wife 🤪😝😛getting ready to mosh in a city near you 🤘🏼🤘🏼🖤.” The comments are flooding with reaction to her “mosh” plans, AKA when everyone dances to rock music by jumping into each other.

View Instagram Post

Kourtney is ‘getting ready to mosh’

Kourtney’s new life as Travis Barker’s husband has certainly seen her become more of a rockstar. She claimed she is “getting ready to mosh in a city near you” while wearing a punky black outfit, as seen on Instagram [above].

Travis is no stranger to a mosh pit, as his Raw S**t lyrics state: “It’s that raw sh*t / That’ll start a mosh pit.” And it isn’t the first time fans have picked up on her style transformation since marrying Travis – such as Benito Skinner’s parody.

In 2021, Benito created an Instagram post captioned ‘Kourtney Goes Punk’, wearing ripped fishnets, a low slung tie and eyeliner to parody Kourtney’s punk-glam look. Travis commented: “I wanna mosh 😂.”

Kourtney reacted to the parody, referencing the downward V-shape eyeliner: “It’s the widows peak for me.”

Fans aren’t convinced Kourt’s a mosher

When Kourt said she was “getting ready to mosh”, her fans were not convinced at all. Travis thinks tour life “looks good” on his wife, and the reality TV personality’s followers might agree – but not with the planned rockstar behavior.

One wrote: “You ain’t gonna be moshing lmao 😂.”

Another thought the same and simply commented: “You are not moshing lol.”

“Wait does Kourt really expect us to believe that she moshes lmao,” penned a fellow fan.

Avril Lavigne is fangirling over Kourt

Pop punk queen Avril is even a fan of Kourtney’s rockstar era. When Kourt posted a photo in Blink 182 merch in a fishnet skirt and baggy slogan jumper, she went out of her way to comment on the iconic look.

Avril wrote: “🔥🔥🔥🔥 hot.” The one-word comment pretty much gave approval for the entirety of the pop punk industry, as Lavigne paved the way for female-driven, punk-influenced pop music in the early 2000s.

The comment received 1.2K likes in the space of 48 hours, which saw many fans agreeing with Avril. Both Kourt and Avril are actually good friends, as her and Travis sent the Complicated singer sent her an engagement gift in April.

Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Commons at Calabasas

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON DISNEY PLUS/HULU EVERY THURSDAY

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK