After two stints on BIP, Tahzjuan is officially back to try and win over The Bachelor’s Zach Shallcross. Her time on the ABC dating show hasn’t been easy, as she had had a bumpy ride during Bachelor in Paradise season 6.

The first look of The Bachelor season 27 saw Tahzjuan’s face come up on the trailer, leaving viewers over the moon. So who is she and what are fans saying about her surprise appearance?

Meet Tahzjuan Hawkins

Tahzjuan is a realtor starring on Zach’s season of The Bachelor. “Tahzjuan is here to steal my man,” a season 27 contestant says in the teaser, which was dropped by ABC on Tuesday, November 22.

She grew up in Houston but moved to Colorado with her mom, brother and two dogs. She loves reading, outdoor concerts and shopping with her mom, and has a tattoo that says ‘I love bad ideas.’

The 30-year-old, based in Denver, describes herself as a “woman in tech and real estate” on Instagram. Some fans went as far as saying that she carried the show, and that they may even lose interest in continuing to watch without her.

Tahzjuan’s history on Bachelor

She first appeared on season 23 of The Bachelor. She was eliminated by Colton Underwood during week one, before returning for seasons 6 and 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, but quit during the 2021 season.

Tahzjuan is remembered for often talking about the heat in Mexico during her 2019 appearance, and after she had a date with John Paul Jones that didn’t go very well, she left soon after she arrived. “I’m just done with love,” she said.

Tre Cooper, who she got to know in Paradise 2021, said that he didn’t feel like they could progress romantically before deciding to leave the show himself. She then followed him out the door as she wasn’t interested in other men.

Bachelor fans happy to see Tahzjuan

When Tahzjuan randomly appeared on The Bachelor trailer after the Bachelor in Paradise season 8 finale, many were surprised as they had no idea she was set to be on Zach’s season… with some even having to rewatch the clip.

One viewer wrote: “TAHZJUAN SHOWS UP ON ZACH’S SEASON???”

Another penned: “The only person who could get me to watch Zach’s season is Tahzjuan #BachelorInParadise.”

“Hold up, I just rewatched the Bachelor preview, and did I see Tahzjuan the icon? Omg, bring her back to paradise!! #BachelorInParadise,” a fellow fan reacted to her appearance.

