Chrisley Knows Best viewers have hailed Nanny Faye as an icon ever since the show began airing. Earlier this year, it was revealed she had been diagnosed with bladder cancer and was being cared for by Todd and Julie.

However, Todd has been sentenced to 12 years in prison, CNN reports, while Julie received a seven-year sentence. The couple were found guilty in June 2022 of conspiracy to defraud banks out of more than $30 million in loans as well as several tax crimes, including attempting to defraud the Internal Revenue Service.

Nanny Faye Chrisley diagnosed with bladder cancer

On June 17, 2022, Todd confirmed on the Chrisley Confessions podcast his mom had been diagnosed with bladder cancer. He revealed Nanny Faye was “in treatment” and the family had been “dealing with that treatment, weekly.”

The Chrisley Knows Best star admitted his family was “struggling to get through that” and were “asking for God to lift her up and keep a healing hand on her.” Nanny Faye has been dealing with bladder cancer since late 2021.

Todd and Julie Chrisley both received jail terms below federal sentencing guidelines due to their age, health and the fact they care for Todd’s mother and other relatives.

Fans want to know how Nanny Faye is doing

After Todd and Julie’s sentencing was revealed, Chrisley Knows Best fans instantly thought about how Nanny Faye was doing as well as their children and granddaughter Chloe.

One fan wrote: “I’m so sad for Todd and Julie Chrisley. Their show is so iconic and I feel like I grew up with them. Prayers to their family and I hope they get released early… especially since Nanny Faye has cancer.”

Another penned on Twitter: “Not the Chrisleys? Somebody check on Nanny Faye.”

“Lord, Todd and Julie Chrisley going to jail for real. Somebody check on Nanny Faye real quick,” tweeted another viewer.

How old is Faye?

Faye is 79 years old. She was born on September 2, 1943 and has three sons – Todd, Randy and Derrick – three grandchildren, Savannah, Grayson and Chase, and great-granddaughter Chloe.

Born and raised in South Carolina, Faye has spent most of her life in the state. Her late husband, Gene Raymond Chrisley, passed away at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 11, 2012.

Of their sons, Todd is 53 years old and Randy is in his early 50s but Derrick sadly passed away at an early age. Faye’s daughter-in-law Julie is 49 years old, having been born in January 1973.

